House Bill Targets Small Business Lending Fraud

The U.S House of Representatives passed the Loan Agent Oversight Act (H.R. 1804), which aims to address fraud within small business lending programs, specifically focusing on issues involving loan agents.
The new bill mandates new reporting standards for the Office of Credit Risk Management, requiring an annual report to Congress. This report must include data on the number of agents assisting loan applicants, the number of fraudulent loans linked to agent use and referral fees paid by lenders to agents.
Beyond the specific legislation, the source highlights broader concerns about fraud vulnerabilities, at a time when smaller businesses have limited access to financing, per PYMNTS Intelligence data.
As tariffs loomed this spring, PYMNTS Intelligence found that obtaining financing was (and is) a difficult endeavor for smaller firms, which power the U.S. economy. Our surveys of small to medium-sized business (SMB) owners found that fully half of U.S. SMBs rely on their day-to-day revenue to stay afloat — and 7% of firms said they might not survive the next two years.
