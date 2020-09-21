Retail

Basic.Space Introduces Curated Digital Marketplace

Basic.Space Introduces Curated Digital Marketplace

To provide members with special access to merchandise and experiences, Basic.Space has introduced its new curated digital marketplace platform. The company said members can choose from merchandise showcased in pictures in addition to livestreams of “creatives in their own space,” according to a Monday (Sept. 21) announcement.

Basic.Space provides a collection of vintage secondhand products in addition to exclusive new merchandise and experiences. The platform runs on a membership model, while only its "Select" members can access its private Instagram account.

Moreover, every membership card comes with a special quick-response (QR) code that sends members to their own page. In addition, each member's profile page is specially tailored to the data ingested amid the “gamified” onboarding stage.

“Basic.Space recreates the discovery, connection and human touch of the in-store shopping experience that has disappeared with the rise of online algorithms and digital transactional buying,” the platform said in the announcement.

The platform said the first digital storefront rolling out on Monday would be hosted by Naomi Osaka, the tennis star. Naomi will mark the U.S. introduction of the coronavirus masks that she has been developing with her sister Mari for a number of months.

“Basic.Space is the sole distribution channel for Naomi and Mari's masks, and all proceeds will benefit UNICEF,” according to the announcement.

The news comes as COVID-19 has provided a boost to social commerce. A number of social channels such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook have experienced heightened commerce activity as the digital shift keeps gaining momentum.

Levi’s, in one case, has gone public with its participation in TikTok's “Shop Now” initiative, which lets shoppers buy items on TikTok videos. The brand teamed with TikTok influencers Cosette Rinab, Callen Schaub, Everett Williams and Gabby Morrison to make personalized denim via Future Finish 3-D denim customization technology. Shoppers had the ability to see the Future Finish videos and click to purchase the same design on Levi’s website straight from the influencers’ TikTok posts.

