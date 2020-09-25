Retail

Bundle Up: NYC Restaurants To Offer Year-Round Outdoor Dining

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
New York City outdoor dining

Dining out has taken on new meaning in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told WNYC that outdoor dining will be allowed year-round, amNewYork reported. Open Street, the city program that closes street blocks to vehicular traffic, will also be permanent.

“I want us to go for the gold here,” the mayor told the public radio station. “I really want us to take this model and make it a part of the life of New York City for years and generations to come … I really think it’s going to help restaurants survive.”

As a result of de Blasio’s decision, restaurants can extend their seating past the front of adjacent stores as long as neighboring businesses agree.

New York winters can be cold and restaurateurs who want to heat their outdoor dining spaces with enclosures can do so. But capacity is limited at 25 percent outside as it is inside the dining room. Outdoor dining was scheduled to end Saturday, Oct. 31.

In August, de Blasio said the outdoor dining would resume in June of next year. But calls from restaurant owners and elected officials convinced de Blasio to make the initiative permanent in response to COVID-19.

It’s not known how many businesses of all kinds have shuttered since the pandemic began, the news outlet reported. But it estimated that more than 1,000 bars and restaurants have permanently closed since March.

The mayor said approving outdoor dining permits for 10,355 bars and restaurants has spared more than 100,000 jobs in the sector, citing data from the NYC Open Restaurants tracker, amNewYork reported.

Starting next week, restaurant and bar owners will be required to take guests’ temperatures and one member of every dining party must leave information for contact and tracing purposes. In addition, the requirement to keep tables 6 feet apart and masks must be worn by diners when they are not seated.

While U.S. restaurant revenues were down 9 percent year over year in August, that’s a big improvement from the pandemic’s early days in April, according to NPD Group, the New York-based research company.

The segment showed some signs of returning to pre-pandemic norms, according to a new report by the research firm. NPD researchers revealed digital ordering fell to 17 percent of the market in August, down from more than 20 percent in April.

The data also showed some diners are returning faster than others. Adult-only dining parties represented 63 percent of all August restaurant visits, while parties with children represented about 37 percent. By contrast, as of April, adult-only parties made up 59 percent of visits, while parties with kids represented 41 percent of the total.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: LEVERAGING THE DIGITAL BANKING SHIFT – SEPTEMBER 2020  

The September 2020 Leveraging The Digital Banking Shift Study, PYMNTS examines consumers’ growing use of online and mobile tools to open and manage accounts as well as the factors that are paramount in building and maintaining trust in the current economic environment. The report is based on a survey of nearly 2,200 account-holding U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bitcoin Daily: OCC: US National Banks Can Hold Digital Assets; S. Korea Eyes 20 Pct Tax On Crypto Trading
2.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin Is ‘Less Risky’ Than Cash; Police Probe Indian Crypto Exchange In $272K Theft

Robinhood Markets' Newest Funding Round Grows To $660M
2.5K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $460M One Month After Raising $200M

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro
2.3K
News

Today In Payments Around The World: PayPal, Mastercard Expand Debit Card Offering In Europe; ECB President Advocates For Digital Euro

2.1K
Security & Fraud

Shopify: 2 Employees Took Consumer Data From Merchant Sites

2.0K
B2B Payments

Closing The Paper Check To Instant Cash Flow Gap For America’s SMBs

1.9K
Digital Payments

Making Digital Card Features Stick – And Sticky

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending
1.9K
Buy Now Pay Later

BNPL Firm Sezzle Allies With Ally Lending To Expand Loan Options

Disneyland
1.9K
Retail

Disneyland Pushes For A Green Light To Reopen With Advanced Safety Measures

1.9K
Faster Payments

FIS, The Clearing House Partner To Connect Small, Mid-Sized Banks, CUs To RTP

Fiserv: Online Gaming Payments
1.8K
Payments Innovation

Online Gaming’s Winning Payouts Plan

1.8K
1
Fraud Prevention

Report: Overcoming ID Fraud’s Technology Blind Spots

1.8K
Investments

Sneaker Marketplace Goat Group Nets $100M For Expansion On $1.75B Valuation

1.8K
Economy

Data: 87 Pct Of NYC Restaurants Couldn't Pay Full Rent In August

Ruth Bader Ginsburg And Women's Payments
1.7K
Financial Inclusion

Have A Credit Card In Your Purse? Thank Ruth Bader Ginsburg

1.7K
CFO

Report: Using Digital AP To Build Faster Subcontractor Payments Flows