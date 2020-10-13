ChannelAdvisor Corp. has released a new product called Shoppable Media, which aims to “help businesses reach purchase-ready consumers more efficiently,” according to a Tuesday (Oct. 13) news release. The effort is part of providing eCommerce solutions “that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales,” the firm said in its announcement.

“ChannelAdvisor continues to support brands and retailers with digital transformation in an increasingly volatile e-commerce environment,” said Steve Frechette, vice president, product management at ChannelAdvisor. “Shoppable Media can help brands connect their customers with purchase options, whether on the brand's website or from within digital media.”

Channel Advisor, based in Research Triangle Park, N.C., says it can help companies streamline eCommerce operations, “expand to new channels and grow sales — all from a single, centralized platform,” according to its website.

In the news release, Channel Advisor said Shoppable Media will allow “brands to deliver a seamless shopping experience for consumers while leveraging actionable analytics.” The product, the release added, will help with help bring better online performance, “whether buyers are exploring a brand's product offerings on its website, social media, email, or digital ads.”

Fiona Odumosu, senior digital marketing manager at O'Cedar, said in the release, “We've seen firsthand the consumer trend of eCommerce as a preferred purchasing method due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with increased demand for our home cleaning products.” She added, “The new ChannelAdvisor Shoppable Media tools are a natural step for us to help make life a little easier for consumers as they research and purchase our home cleaning products online.”

The pandemic has seen online sales mushroom, including with online marketplaces.

A PYMNTS report estimates that marketplaces have the opportunity to capture some of the $129 billion opportunity presented by sales from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). These marketplaces have already been a key component in the growth of eCommerce spanning retail goods, groceries and food for delivery.