Retail

Federal Retail Funding Options Remain Cloudy

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Federal Retail Funding Options Remain Cloudy

As nonessential retail continues to struggle, the federal funding picture remains cloudy. Companies that could apply for loans or relief from the series of provisions in last week’s COVID-19 relief package are awaiting final guidelines, due by the end of this week. In the meantime, some other companies are providing relief packages of their own.

Companies that should logically be able to apply for funding include mall developers Simon Property Group and Taubman, as well as iconic retailers like Macy’s, Neiman Marcus and the Gap. Yet these companies have laid off staff as they wait for potential help. The key problem, according to Politico, is a Catch-22 regarding “investment-grade.” If a company doesn’t rate investment from Wall Street, apparently it won’t rate investment from the Feds.

“The two iconic retailers and other companies running out of cash can’t tap into the new loan program backed by the Federal Reserve because it’s only available to corporations whose debt is considered safe by credit rating firms,” Politico reported. “Retailers, casinos and other industries are now lobbying the Treasury Department and the Fed to get access to hundreds of billions of dollars in loans included in the massive relief bill that President Donald Trump signed into law last week. They warn that the central bank will need to cast a wider net to avoid a shockwave of defaults as private funding has begun drying up for all but the most stable companies. Already, more than half of companies that borrow through corporate bond markets aren’t eligible to get help from the Fed under its current rules because they aren’t classified as ‘investment-grade.’ The central bank’s efforts aren’t designed to bail out companies that might go under, but instead to offer a reassuring backstop to private lending markets.”

Analysts continue to be sour on the prospects for nonessential retail as well. “I’m becoming increasingly fixated on the fact that the coronavirus could have long-term impacts on consumers, retailers and retail landlords alike,” noted SeekingAlpha’s Brad Thomas. “I’ve examined the CARES Act closely. And while there are provisions that will help many struggling businesses across the U.S., it’s hardly a lottery ticket. The bailout money serves as a Band-Aid, helping to pay for employees and some overhead costs. There are many, many retailers that are already hanging on by a thread. So this black-swan event will likely accelerate store closures and put added pressure on mall occupancies.”

As retailers wait, eBay has launched Up & Running, an accelerator program designed to help retailers who lack an eCommerce capacity to be able to sell online. The company has pledged up to $100 million in support for small businesses across North America. The program will give new sellers a free eBay store for three months to sell up to 500 items. eBay will also offer such benefits as individualized seller support, educational webinars and mentor opportunities from seasoned sellers.

“For the last 25 years, eBay has helped launch and grow hundreds of thousands of small businesses, and now we’ve created Up & Running to accelerate the startup timeframe for retailers opening online stores during these unprecedented times,” said Jordan Sweetnam, SVP of eBay North America. “eBay was built on the simple premise that connecting buyers and sellers around the world creates economic opportunity, and this is exactly what we need to be doing – now more than ever.”

The effort is part of eBay’s retail revival task force to help the 70 percent of small businesses who lack any online presence.

Omniconvert, a Belgian marketing technology company that specializes in eCommerce conversion, is not offering cash support, but is extending its technology to all SMBs in the eCommerce sector. The financing credits will include five million euros and will support SMBs in nine international sectors.

“Omniconvert has the purpose of helping small and medium-sized eCommerce companies to not only survive, but to thrive,” the company said. “Since 2013, Omniconvert has been helping hundreds of eCommerce companies improve their conversion rates. The company’s technology empowers marketers to understand and nurture their customers better through surveys, to segment them automatically by using RFM analysis, to run A/B testing and to personalize their websites, all so that they can generate more revenue from their existing traffic and emails.”

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: MARCH 2020 B2B API TRACKER  

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In this month’s B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll. Neiman Marcus will furlough workers as the coronavirus takes a toll.
4.8K
Retail

Neiman Marcus To Stay Closed Through April 30; Lays Off Workers

Cuts staff, consolidates offices Cuts staff, consolidates offices
4.5K
Coronavirus

Lender Kabbage Furloughs Workers, Warns Of SMB Cash Shortfall

Uber Eats app Uber Eats app
4.5K
Ridesharing

Lyft’s Driver ‘Referrals’ Show Limits Of Model, As Uber Expands

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards
4.5K
Payment Methods

Paytronix Urges Restaurants To Use Gift Cards To Boost Loyalty, Sales

Manufacturing Manufacturing
4.3K
International

China’s Purchasing Managers Index Rallies Amid Relaxed Controls

Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News Plaid, Microsoft, Money in Excel, API, Suite, Holistic, Bank, News
4.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Microsoft And Plaid Team Up On Financial Management Solution

Debit Cards Debit Cards
4.0K
Credit Unions

Consumers Choose Debit As Preferred Payment Amid Coronavirus

pay card pay card
3.9K
Payment Methods

Pay Cards, Flex Pay Options Help Employees During Pandemic

Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus. Some U.K. firms are still delivering despite calls to cease due to the virus.
3.8K
Coronavirus

UK Retailers Under Fire For Nonessential eCommerce

Coronavirus Coronavirus
3.5K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Update: Saudi Arabia Requires Lenders To Help Companies; British Startups Ask Gov’t For COVID-19 Assistance

Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses. Burger King's parent company will defer rent and offer bonuses.
3.5K
Coronavirus

North American Burger King Franchisees Get Rent Break, Cash Help

PayPal Offers Relief For Merchants PayPal Offers Relief For Merchants
3.4K
Coronavirus

PayPal Relaxes Fees, Response Rules For Merchants

Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19 Neiman Marcus, JOANN Team Up To Battle COVID-19
3.4K
Coronavirus

How Neiman Marcus Got Into The Medical Mask-Making Business

20 Payments Execs On COVID-19's Ripple Effects 20 Payments Execs On COVID-19's Ripple Effects
3.2K
Coronavirus

20 Payments Execs On COVID-19’s Ripple Effects — And Taming The Next Black Swan

Visa Sees Transaction Volume Nosedive During Coronavirus Crisis Visa Sees Transaction Volume Nosedive During Coronavirus Crisis
3.2K
VISA

Visa Transaction Volumes Take Coronavirus Hit