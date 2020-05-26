Retail

First Six Flags To Reopen Next Week In Oklahoma City

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
First Six Flags To Reopen Next Week

For Greater Oklahoma City families who are eager to spend the day at an amusement park, Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has some good news.

Frontier City, the Western-themed amusement center that features more than 30 rides, shows and attractions, will reopen with limited capacity in Oklahoma City on June 5, the company announced on Tuesday (May 26). Single-day tickets start at $49.99.

Six Flags shares rose by nearly 11 percent to $26.03 at midday, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The park’s management said they will follow the safety recommendations of Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. 

There will be new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including several advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees, Six Flags said.

After a short reopening phase, the park will gradually increase attendance levels throughout June, per the announcement.  

Frontier City General Manager Trevor Leonard said government officials, as well as city and county health departments, have been supportive of their efforts to reopen in accordance with state and local guidelines.

“Frontier City, like all Six Flags parks, is an outdoor attraction that poses a significantly lower risk of exposure than indoor venues,” said Six Flags President and CEO Michael Spanos in a statement. “Because our parks cover dozens or even hundreds of acres, we can easily manage guests throughout to achieve proper social distancing.”  

The company said its parks will use an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests and stagger admission times to minimize proximity exposure. They will also have temperature checks, touchless bag checks and expanded mobile food ordering. All guests over the age of two as well as staff members must wear masks covering the nose and mouth. 

Additionally, dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties; guests will be separated by empty rows or seats on all roller coasters, rides and attractions; and capacity at indoor venues will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements.

Earlier this month, Steve Edwards, vice president of operations at Ohio’s Coney Island Amusement and Water Park, told PYMNTS that the park was a few weeks away from reopening. He said the park must find ways to enforce social distancing among visitors and reduce seating to ensure adequate space between people.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING & SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans WA Man Charged With Seeking Fraudulent PPP Loans
2.8K
Security & Fraud

WA Man Charged With Seeking $1.5M In PPP Loans For Fake Companies

HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news HSBC, Asia, U.S., cuts, layoffs, furloughs, coronavirus, news
2.6K
Banking

HSBC To Restart Restructuring, Eyes Deeper Job Cuts

Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic Tradewind is offering new financial solutions during the pandemic
2.3K
B2B Payments

The Long-Term Consequences Of Knee-Jerk Supply Chain Reactions

HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation HomeToGo: COVID-19 Won't Cancel Summer Vacation
2.3K
Travel Payments

HomeToGo CEO: Why COVID-19 Will Change Summer Vacation, But Not Cancel It

AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop AI Robot Debuts At S. Korean Coffee Shop
2.3K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Robot Enforces Social Distancing At S. Korean Coffee Shop

2.2K
Consumer Insights

What Sticks? Five Data-Driven Behaviors That Will Define America’s Reopening

online shopping payment online shopping payment
2.2K
eCommerce

How The Stage Was Set For The Pandemic’s Great Digital Shift

cybersecurity cybersecurity
2.1K
Fraud Prevention

Deep Dive: Preventing Financial Crime Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic

2.1K
Delivery

Online Grocery Service JioMart Launches In India

apple-home-pod apple-home-pod
2.0K
Innovation

Ex-Apple Designer Plans Launch Of New Home Audio System

FinTech Helps Main Street Find Its Footing FinTech Helps Main Street Find Its Footing
2.0K
SMBs

FinTechs Help Main Street Find Its Footing

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch
2.0K
Retail

Retailing 2020: Five Things To Watch

RevoluPAY Now Licensed In Every EU Country RevoluPAY Now Licensed In Every EU Country
1.9K
B2B Payments

RevoluPAY Now Licensed To Provide Services In Every EU Country

1.9K
B2B Payments

Intuit Posts 8 Pct Q3 Revenue Hit

xero, transferwise, SMBs, cash flow, solutions, tools. coronavirus, AP, accounting, news xero, transferwise, SMBs, cash flow, solutions, tools. coronavirus, AP, accounting, news
1.8K
B2B Payments

Xero Partners With Transferwise To Help SMBs With Cash Flow