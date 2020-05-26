First Six Flags To Reopen Next Week

For Greater Oklahoma City families who are eager to spend the day at an amusement park, Six Flags Entertainment Corp. has some good news.

Frontier City, the Western-themed amusement center that features more than 30 rides, shows and attractions, will reopen with limited capacity in Oklahoma City on June 5, the company announced on Tuesday (May 26). Single-day tickets start at $49.99.

Six Flags shares rose by nearly 11 percent to $26.03 at midday, according to Yahoo! Finance.

The park’s management said they will follow the safety recommendations of Republican Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

There will be new safety measures and hygiene protocols, including several advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees, Six Flags said.

After a short reopening phase, the park will gradually increase attendance levels throughout June, per the announcement.

Frontier City General Manager Trevor Leonard said government officials, as well as city and county health departments, have been supportive of their efforts to reopen in accordance with state and local guidelines.

“Frontier City, like all Six Flags parks, is an outdoor attraction that poses a significantly lower risk of exposure than indoor venues,” said Six Flags President and CEO Michael Spanos in a statement. “Because our parks cover dozens or even hundreds of acres, we can easily manage guests throughout to achieve proper social distancing.”

The company said its parks will use an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests and stagger admission times to minimize proximity exposure. They will also have temperature checks, touchless bag checks and expanded mobile food ordering. All guests over the age of two as well as staff members must wear masks covering the nose and mouth.

Additionally, dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties; guests will be separated by empty rows or seats on all roller coasters, rides and attractions; and capacity at indoor venues will be reduced to meet social distancing requirements.

Earlier this month, Steve Edwards, vice president of operations at Ohio’s Coney Island Amusement and Water Park, told PYMNTS that the park was a few weeks away from reopening. He said the park must find ways to enforce social distancing among visitors and reduce seating to ensure adequate space between people.