To provide a customized guest experience for its clients, Genesis Motor America unveiled its Genesis Concierge service. The luxury car brand said the national “white glove” offering provides customers with a concierge to function as a host and help them through the process of shopping for as well as purchasing a new automobile, according to an announcement.

The personal shopper will participate in each touch point of a client’s experience, from the first welcome to arranging for final retail vehicle delivery. Once a client makes his or her interest known, a concierge will get in contact via text, email or phone based on client preference. The assistant then serves as a shopping guide, handling queries about brand models as well as packages, discussing the suite of complimentary services provided and directly working with the retailer.

“A true luxury experience should exceed a customer’s unique desires and expectations,” Genesis Motor North America President and CEO Mark Del Rosso said in the announcement. “Genesis Concierge is a tailored service that delivers a new level of personalized luxury, because we are committed to delivering an experience that satisfies our customers on their terms, not ours.”

Del Rosso added, “As with our popular Service Valet owner amenity, utilized by 90 percent of Genesis owners, Genesis Concierge shows we have great respect for our customers’ ultimate luxury — their time.”

Genesis, for its part, is a worldwide luxury automobile brand that is based in Fountain Valley, California.

In October, news surfaced that Porsche was to start piloting a program that would let shoppers do most of their shopping online.

Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG, said at the time, “Physical and digital retail experiences have to work hand in hand, yet stay typically Porsche. Offering our customers an enhanced digital option for acquiring a Porsche makes this experience even more accessible and more convenient.”