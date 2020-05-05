Retail

Global Travel Meltdown Will Cut Airbnb 2020 Revenue In Half

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Airbnb

Despite an infusion of $2 billion from investors last month, Airbnb said the pandemic has forced the layoff of 1,900 employees, or 25 percent of its workforce, CNBC reported.

“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb’s CEO told employees in a note on Tuesday (May 5). “Airbnb’s business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less than half of what we earned in 2019.”

Prior to the layoffs, Airbnb had 7,500 employees in two dozen countries, Chesky said.

In his letter to workers, the 38-year-old Airbnb co-founder didn’t hold back.

“While these actions were necessary, it became clear that we would have to go further when we faced two hard truths: We don’t know exactly when travel will return,” he wrote. “When travel does return, it will look different.”

Chesky’s words came as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported the number of travelers who went through its security gates on May 4 was 163,692 compared to 2.5 million for the same day one year ago.

He said its U.S. employees laid off will receive 14 weeks of base pay plus an additional week for every year they worked at Airbnb. The company will also provide one year of healthcare for laid off workers, he added.

Last month, Airbnb told its employees it would institute a hiring freeze, suspend its marketing and cut executives’ salaries. The company also said at the time that it did not expect to give out bonuses for 2020.

Also in April, as reported in this space, Airbnb had its second investment of $1 billion from investors.

The Wall Street Journal reported in February that Airbnb lost $322 million over the first nine months of last year, after reporting a $200 million profit in 2018, as it ramped up spending.

In closing, Chesky said, “I am truly sorry. Please know this is not your fault. The world will never stop seeking the qualities and talents that you brought to Airbnb … that helped make Airbnb. I want to thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for sharing them with us.”

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
5.5K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
4.1K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

3.7K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
3.3K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
2.9K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
2.8K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.5K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.4K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
2.2K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.2K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.1K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.1K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

tech startup tech startup
2.0K
Startups

Tech Startups Trade Lofty Valuations For Funding

May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic, May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic,
2.0K
Coronavirus

May Holiday Draws Out 50 Million Chinese Tourists

We accept SNAP We accept SNAP
2.0K
eCommerce

SNAP Users Shut Out Of The Digital Grocery Aisles