In a move that expands the opportunity to locate new shoppers and increase sales, GoDaddy Inc. said its customers can now sell merchandise through Facebook and Instagram with Websites + Marketing Ecommerce.

The firm that it is among the “early adopters” of Facebook’s Business Extension as an official Facebook Marketing Partner, according to an announcement.

"Our goal is to help entrepreneurs grow online, so it's critical for them to sell where they will get the most engagement," GoDaddy VP of Products Greg Goldfarb said in the announcement. "By integrating Instagram and Facebook commerce, sellers can easily showcase products to audiences that are the most likely to buy and to spread the word."

Websites + Marketing Ecommerce lets clients make shoppable posts and create shops on Facebook in addition to Instagram. They can add products to their eCommerce stores that will sync to their accounts on both social media platforms.

In addition, revisions to merchandise data such as images and description are synced without intervention. Clients can also make Facebook Dynamic Ads with the integration.

Each order arrives in a single location. As a result, clients don’t have to log in to every marketplace daily to view their sales, what has to be mailed and what has to be restocked.

Moreover, inventory is updated without intervention and synced as orders come in. For this reason, clients don’t have to be concerned about overselling products they don’t have in stock.

In separate news, Facebook is speeding up its push into online shopping as COVID-19 changes shopping habits throughout the globe.

On Sept. 17, the firm debuted plans for a new program designed to assist small companies that depend on the company to market their wares and services to run more efficiently through the web.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced the launch of Facebook Business Suite in a blog post at the time.