Impossible Burger Makes Its Way To Walmart

Impossible Burger
The Impossible Burger vegetable-based meat alternative landed in the grocery sections of Walmart stores on Thursday (July 30).

Impossible Burger is available at almost 2,100 Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Market locations, Impossible Foods said in a news release. The product comes in 12-ounce packages and can be found in the fresh meat section of Walmart stores.

“Impossible Foods’ goal is to make the global food system sustainable. To do that, Impossible Burger has to be available everywhere people shop for meat,” Impossible Foods Founder and Chief Executive Dr. Patrick O. Brown said in a prepared statement. “More Americans buy meat for their families at Walmart than anywhere else. We’re confident that once Walmart customers try Impossible, they’ll become enthusiastic advocates of our products and our mission.”

The Impossible Burger has been available in some U.S. grocery stores since 2019, the company said, noting the product can be used in dishes such as stew, chili, meatballs and barbecue.

The company said its Impossible Burger product is now available in more than 8,000 retail outlets in the U.S.

Brown, a former Stanford University professor of biochemistry and medical researcher, founded Impossible Foods in Redwood City, California, in 2011. The privately held company says its investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.

Impossible Foods claims its products are dramatically better for the environment than the animal-based originals it mimics. Bite for bite, Impossible Foods states, its product, compared to meat, uses 96 percent less land and 87 less water to make — and is associated with an 89 percent reduction in gas emissions.

In June, Starbucks said it was going to offer an Impossible Foods breakfast sausage patty as a new menu option, as part of the coffee chain’s efforts to include more plant-based items on its menu.

