JCPenney Seeks To Keep Sephora In Stores

To stop Sephora from departing its retail locations that are in the process of reopening, JCPenney has filed a temporary restraining order against the beauty firm. JCPenney and Sephora have shared a joint enterprise operating agreement as of the beginning of February 2009, CNBC reported, citing an April court filing.

The filing said that Sephora had “threatened imminent termination” of the contract. That action would lead to “irreparable injury” for JCPenney, caused by a loss of commerce opportunities. Most of the merchant’s retail locations have been shuttered since March 18 due to COVID-19.

Brooke Buchanan, a JCPenney spokesperson, said per the outlet in a statement on Monday (May 4), “JCPenney filed a temporary restraining order so Sephora could not prevent JCPenney from reopening Sephora inside JCPenney (SiJCP) locations. We remain committed to working together to drive sustainable, profitable growth, as SiJCP continues to be a beauty destination that serves millions of customers each year.”

Sephora has also been forced to close retail locations during the coronavirus pandemic. “We have been in active discussions with JCPenney regarding our agreement for some time,” the beauty company said in a statement. “Although this is a sudden and unfortunate development, we are hopeful of continuing discussions and reaching an amicable agreement for both Sephora and JCPenney.”

As previously reported, JCPenney was mulling a bankruptcy filing after the coronavirus crisis shuttered its retail locations for a time and modified its turnaround plans. The retailer has enough cash to survive for the months to come, but is considering bankruptcy as a means of reconfiguring unsustainable finances and saving on future debt payments.

The outbreak has affected traditional operators of department stores in addition to other merchants that had to close. The retailer had not arrived at any final conclusions as to how to handle its strained finances, per a past report.