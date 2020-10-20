Retail

Kohl’s To Launch Athleisure Line As Pandemic Upends Office Life

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Kohl’s To Launch Athleisure Line

Kohl’s is launching a new athleisure brand called FLX as demand for casual attire surges amid the pandemic and the rise of telecommuting and remote work.

The retail giant’s new brand, pronounced “flex,” will make its debut in March at Kohl’s stores and on its website, the company said on Tuesday (Oct. 20) in a press release.

The new clothing line is part of a larger push by Kohl’s to expand its presence in the “growing active and casual categories,” the retailer said.

The move also comes as 33 percent of Americans are “always” working remotely now, a new poll by Gallup finds. While that’s down from an historic high of 51 percent in April amid the initial slate of coronavirus lockdown measures, it remains far higher than has been the norm.

Another 25 percent say they are working part of the time remotely, while two-thirds of those who have worked from home during the pandemic say they want to continue to do so in the future.

“As customers have been increasingly shopping for a more comfortable and casual lifestyle, Kohl’s identified a plan to more aggressively serve as the most trusted retailer of choice in these categories,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “With an emphasis on high-quality athleisure, FLX fills a white space in our current private brand portfolio and will be a great answer to these growing consumer trends."

Kohl’s said the new clothing line will be made for both men and women and will feature sustainable materials. The new clothing line will also be “size-inclusive,” with big and tall and plus sizes.

Items in the works include “a comfy traveler pant, multi-use loungewear or packable jacket,” Kohl’s said.

In other news, last month the department store announced that it would lay off approximately 15 percent of its corporate workforce in an effort to cut costs amid the pandemic’s impact on its business.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.2K
International

China Central Bank Expects Country's Economy To Grow 2 Pct This Year

2.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ripple Boosts Digital Financial Inclusion; Stellar CEO Named To IMF Panel On Cross Border Payments

1.8K
Digital Payments

Cedar CEO: Paper Forms And ‘Clunky’ Medical Bills Won’t Exist In 2025

1.7K
B2B Payments

2021: The Year Business Payments Go Digital And Lose The Paper Check

1.7K
Loyalty & Rewards

Turning Loyalty Points Into Digital Currency For Latin American Consumers

1.6K
Retail

Millennials Will Lead The Voice Commerce Revolution

mobile food ordering
1.6K
Mobile Order Ahead

The Food Fraud Fight, With A Side Of AI

1.5K
eCommerce

Why Amazon Created A Separate Brand For Designer Fashion

1.5K
Digital Payments

Paytm To Charge Users A 2 Pct Fee For Adding Money With Credit Cards

1.5K
Legal

Plaid 'Surprised' At TD Bank's Lawsuit Alleging It Tricked Consumers

1.3K
Credit Unions

PSCU: Credit Spend Rebounds, Offering CUs New Ways to Engage Members (Digitally)

1.3K
B2B Payments

To Modernize B2B Payments, Break Down The Silos Between AP And AR

1.3K
Coronavirus

Lagarde: New COVID Restrictions Will Mean More Financial Aid

1.3K
Digital Payments

i2c Joins Visa's FinTech Fast Track Program

risk and compliance
1.3K
Investments

Unit21 Nets $13M For Business Risk And Compliance Tool