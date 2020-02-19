Retail

Macy’s Dropped To Junk-Bond Status

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
S&P Drops rating

Macy’s credit rating has been downgraded to junk by S&P Global Ratings, just weeks after the former department store juggernaut released a cost-cutting measure to trim billions, the Financial Times reported Tuesday (Feb. 18).

The move came after Macy’s announced a $1.5 billion cost-cutting plan to try and combat decaying revenues and the general stagnation of mall traffic in recent years.

Macy’s rating was lowered to BB+ from its former BBB- status by S&P on Tuesday. BB+ is just one level below investment grade. While S&P thought the company’s cost-cutting plan was a step in the right direction, it also said it was a sign that the chain’s competitive advantage had eroded more than S&P thought.

The agency did attach a “stable” rating, indicating that Macy’s cost savings should do some work in offsetting sales weaknesses.

Macy’s, facing the same kinds of difficulties as fellow department stores that were also once titans of the mall business, announced earlier this year that it would be laying off 2,000 corporate employees and closing another 125 stores. It would also be closing its Cincinatti headquarters. The turnaround plan is code-named “Polaris,” and would account for $1.4 billion in combined annual sales.

Macy’s still operates 680 stores under its own name and Bloomingdale’s, but has struggled with the challenges that have become endemic to large brick and mortar retailers — namely that people don’t want to shop at those locations as much as they do online. Thousands of retail locations have closed nationwide after trying and failing to meet the new trends of the day.

Macy’s previously forecast a decline in sales in 2020 and said it would be a period of transition.

S&P said Macy’s faced unique difficulties due to its extensive history of acquisitions and expansion. Because of that, the company has excess stores that serve as dead weight in the wake of customers’ move onto the web.

Shares in Macy’s fell 4.7 percent on Tuesday afternoon.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
2.9K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm

rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest
2.7K
Investments

Rakuten Dumps $1.4B In Tech Holdings, Including Pinterest Stake

Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca Swiss, Chocolatier, Barry Callebaut, Mona Lisa, 3D, printing, food, pastry chef, Jordi Roca
2.7K
Retail

Hershey’s, Nestlé Supplier To Offer Mass Production Of 3D Printed Chocolate

Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company. Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company.
2.5K
Facebook

Zuckerberg Talks Guidelines For How To Regulate Facebook

bitcoin-singapore bitcoin-singapore
2.4K
1
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Binance Applies For Singapore Crypto License; CFTC Files Charges In Digital Ponzi Scheme

Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, kroger, stock, investments, shares, stake, 13F filings, regulatory data, news
2.3K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Buys Stake In Kroger

australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news australia, aussie, SMBs, small business, tax office, ATO, tax debt, credit report, news
2.2K
B2B Payments

Aussie Tax Office Reminds SMBs To Pay Debt

Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b Fintech, startup, Neobank, digital, china, paris, EasyEuro, funding, investments, b2b
2.1K
B2B Payments

French FinTech Closes $4M For New Neobank

2.0K
Intelligence of Things

Cisco On The Future Of Safe And Smart Cities

Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending Warm January Hampers Manufacturing, Ups Spending
2.0K
Economy

Gov’t: US Manufacturing Spend Dips As US Consumer Spending Rises

coronavirus-japan-china-economy coronavirus-japan-china-economy
2.0K
International

Japanese Sales Tax Triggers 6 Pct Economic Contraction

Visa Visa
1.9K
VISA

Visa, Accor Team To Push Loyalty Past Points To Preference

Masterclass Masterclass
1.9K
Credit Unions

The $500B Consumer Lifestyle Opportunity Credit Unions Are Missing

digital banking digital banking
1.8K
Digital Banking

Creating LATAM’s Commerce ‘Digital Value Chain’

1.8K
Retail

Tracksmith: Taking DTC Running From Heartbreak Hill To The Global Market