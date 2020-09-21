Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brand Pottery Barn has introduced Pottery Barn Renewed with the help of The Renewal Workshop. The brand said the collection of merchandise displays its first move in the direction of turning into a “circular business” and continuing its “leadership in sustainability and innovation,” according to an announcement.

“By becoming the first major home furnishings retailer to launch a renewed line in partnership with The Renewal Workshop, we continue to build on our industry-leading sustainability commitments to encourage further innovation for the betterment of our world,” Pottery Barn President Marta Benson said in the announcement.

Pottery Barn Renewed makes the life of merchandise that customers have brought back to the company or is not perfect, which prevents the products from being scrapped. Merchandise from areas such as table linens and curtains, among others, are provided a second chance, making their value as high as possible and providing them to shoppers as a renewed item.

Merchandise is organized, graded, cleaned via “state-of-the-art waterless technology,” fixed, evaluated and verified to “joint quality standards” prior to receiving a Renewal Workshop marking and becoming ready to be sold via the website of The Renewal Workshop.

“Pottery Barn Renewed is a landmark change in the home goods space,” The Renewal Workshop Co-Founder Nicole Bassett said in the announcement. “We are excited to partner with the Pottery Barn leadership on their journey to circular.”

Bassett noted that research shows that 82 percent of what brands think of as waste could be refreshed and sold again.

In separate news, Gap Inc. teamed with thredUP to let customers trade in their secondhand attire for a shopping credit for use at Athleta, Gap, Banana Republic or Janie and Jack per news in February.

At the time, it was reported that consumers would have the ability to receive thredUP Clean Out bags or labels at select U.S. Gap, Janie and Jack, Athleta or Banana Republic stores, which will provide a way for them to mail in unwanted products for consignment.