Spreaker Partners With Staples On Podcast Studios

Podcast company Spreaker has teamed up with Staples Connect in Boston and its surrounding areas to be the hosting and distribution vendor in the podcast space at retail stores, according to a release.

Staples recently announced that it was opening Staples Connect, a new and reinvented store that would have coworking, community event and podcasting spaces to allow people like teachers, professionals and students “connect and grow.”

The first six locations are opening in Massachusetts, in Cambridge, Somerville, Needham, Boston, Brighton and Danvers.

“One of the elements of the new stores — which Staples developed through a collaboration with iHeartRadio — are the Staples Connect Podcast Studios, which are dedicated spaces for storytellers to record their podcasts,” the release said. “Each studio features a soundproof room with professional equipment for up to four people, plus a few perks to help podcasters along the way, like a dedicated in-store specialist and discounted access to host and distribute podcasts on Spreaker.”

Staples said it decided to launch the new concept because its customers are “teachers, students, small business owners and side hustlers, and their needs when it comes to retail are evolving.”

Because many people want to launch podcasts but don’t have a place to record, Staples wanted to help facilitate a solution to the issue.

“We’re so happy to play a role in making podcasting even more attainable to creatives in the Boston area. With access to quality recording facilities and the addition of a tool like Spreaker on-hand — for everything from editing to distributing — we really think the Staples Connect Podcast Studios will make a big impact in their communities!” the release said.

Customers interested in signing up can do so on the website, where they can “create professional-quality podcasts with best-in-class audio equipment and reliable studio space, all with our in-house experts by your side,” the site said.