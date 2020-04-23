Retail

Texan Merchants Gear Up For Retail-To-Go

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
retail open sign

With Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to open the state again, shops will start running on a retail-to-go basis Friday (April 24). Owners of business are aiming to operate with the new changes — from a children’s retail shop to a music store, according to a News4SA report.

Ken Krawczynski, who owns a children’s resale shop called Kid to Kid, notes that his shop is getting ready for virtual shopping, which allows the shopper see a product before purchasing it.

The business owner said, “We’ve got short sleeve tops, tanks, long sleeve tops, so we’ll go through here and when you see something you like you just tell me that you want to take a closer look at it and we will go ahead and show it to you.”

Momar Music Owner Michael Marks is gearing up to open his shop with curbside service, and he discovered a special way to work with customers. Marks said that involves putting “a little speaker and a microphone outside and inside it’s nothing.”

Marks explained, “They hear me, I hear them, and we can take their credit card number so there is no physical contact.” Shoppers, for their part, can peruse his Facebook page and order merchandise ahead of time, such as guitars, amplifiers, and microphones.

Marks also noted, “We’re still going to be doing repairs, but it’ll be a couple days of quarantining the item before our techs work on it.”

In another part of the country, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t wasting time when it comes to getting businesses open again during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking to reopen many types of retailers by Friday.

Kemp says he wants to open bowling alleys, salons, gyms and tattoo parlors by Friday. And, by Monday, movie theaters will be allowed to open again, and eateries could be allowed to start limited dine-in services again. Medical procedures that are elective will also be allowed again.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
26.8K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
22.5K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
21.2K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
15.9K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
10.3K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
8.4K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
8.1K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

7.6K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
5.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
5.8K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’ Why Banks Need To Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’
5.6K
Digital Banking

Helping Banks Get Rid Of ‘Technical Debt’

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
5.1K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
5.0K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

Integration Integration
4.5K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service Fandago To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service
4.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fandango To Buy Vudu Video Streaming Service From Walmart