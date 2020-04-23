Texan Merchants Gear Up For Retail-To-Go

With Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to open the state again, shops will start running on a retail-to-go basis Friday (April 24). Owners of business are aiming to operate with the new changes — from a children’s retail shop to a music store, according to a News4SA report.

Ken Krawczynski, who owns a children’s resale shop called Kid to Kid, notes that his shop is getting ready for virtual shopping, which allows the shopper see a product before purchasing it.

The business owner said, “We’ve got short sleeve tops, tanks, long sleeve tops, so we’ll go through here and when you see something you like you just tell me that you want to take a closer look at it and we will go ahead and show it to you.”

Momar Music Owner Michael Marks is gearing up to open his shop with curbside service, and he discovered a special way to work with customers. Marks said that involves putting “a little speaker and a microphone outside and inside it’s nothing.”

Marks explained, “They hear me, I hear them, and we can take their credit card number so there is no physical contact.” Shoppers, for their part, can peruse his Facebook page and order merchandise ahead of time, such as guitars, amplifiers, and microphones.

Marks also noted, “We’re still going to be doing repairs, but it’ll be a couple days of quarantining the item before our techs work on it.”

In another part of the country, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp isn’t wasting time when it comes to getting businesses open again during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking to reopen many types of retailers by Friday.

Kemp says he wants to open bowling alleys, salons, gyms and tattoo parlors by Friday. And, by Monday, movie theaters will be allowed to open again, and eateries could be allowed to start limited dine-in services again. Medical procedures that are elective will also be allowed again.