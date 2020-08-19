The TJX Companies, Inc. announced on Wednesday (Aug. 19) that its overall open-only comp sales were down 3 percent compared to last year for Q2 FY21. The off-price retailer said it reopened 4,500 retail locations throughout the globe in addition to its eCommerce websites, according to an announcement.

“For the quarter, we were very pleased that both our top and bottom lines well exceeded our internal plans, despite our stores only being open for a little more than two thirds of the second quarter, and that our merchandise margin was excellent,” The TJX Companies, Inc. Chief Executive Officer and President Ernie Herrman said in the announcement.

TJX said it saw very formidable initial sales throughout its brands and nations at the time of reopening and a portion of that trend was because of pent-up demand from shoppers. The company said that “traffic and sales moderated” as it progressed from Q2 to Q3.

TJX said it implemented procedures in an effort to assist in safeguarding the wellness of shoppers and workers. Those efforts include bolstered cleaning, occupancy restrictions, social distancing measures and access to PPE.

The retailer also said it has required face coverings for shoppers in retail locations in the United States as well as Canada, while it is adhering to regional requirements in Australia and Europe.

TJX reported total inventories as of Aug. 1 were $3.7 billion in comparison with $5.1 billion at the conclusion of Q2 last year. The retailer grew its store count by 12 locations to an overall 4,557 shops during the quarter concluding Aug. 1.

As for its overall results, TJX reported a net loss of $214 million (18 cents per share) on net sales of $6.7 billion for Q2 FY21. Analysts had expected a loss per share of 10 cents on $6.57 billion.

