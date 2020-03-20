Retail

Walmart To Reward Workers With $550M In Bonuses Amid Coronavirus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Walmart

To honor staffers who are maintaining stocks of supplies on shelves as shoppers visit locations in droves, Walmart said it would pay almost $550 million in bonuses to hourly workers. The retailer has experienced an increase in sales as consumers stock up on toilet paper, food, hand sanitizer and other products as they get ready to remain in their residents with increasing COVID-19 cases, CNBC reported.

Dan Bartlett, the retailer’s executive vice president of corporate affairs, told CNBC that the businesses would honor employees for “performing Herculean efforts” and provide them with funds. He said per the report, “It’s almost like a mini stimulus package for Walmart associates.”

The biggest grocery in the country said the special bonuses would be over $365 million in total. Part-time hourly associates will receive a bonus of $150, while full-time hourly associates will receive a bonus of $300. Every hourly associate in Walmart’s employ as of March 1 will be eligible, and the bonus will be paid April 2.

Walmart, for its part, is the biggest private employer in the country. The retailer has over 1.3 million employees in the U.S, and over 2.1 million employees around the world. It is also speeding up the payout of its upcoming scheduled quarterly bonuses for club, store and supply chain workers.

The retailer will pay $180 million of bonuses a month one month ahead of time in  April. It will also bring 150,000 new associates through May’s conclusion on board to work in clubs, stores, fulfillment centers and distribution centers to maintain pace with increased demand.

In separate news, demand for grocery delivery services is so elevated that some clients are waiting seven days for items that are missing merchandise, and servers are going down with increased demand.

Farmstead Founder Pradeep Elankumaran said per a report, “Just when we thought we were catching up, this overwhelmed the system again.” He indicated per the report that the average wait time for groceries as of now is six days, and orders have recently increased by two times.

——————————–

PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index 

Key subscription features like free shipping, real-time messaging and mobile optimization no longer pack the competitive punch they once did – now all three are offered by 90 percent of subscription commerce sites. So, when every plan looks the same, what does it take to separate the best from the rest? In the Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS analyzes 187 leading eCommerce subscription sites across 10 verticals to learn the two features that now hold the keys to driving conversion.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI Why Collaboration Will Build Next-Generation AI
6.4K
Artificial Intelligence

Baidu: AI Exceeds Human Natural Language Comprehension And Open Source Could Make It Even Better

5.0K
B2B Payments

Innovating Cross Border B2B Payments: It Takes An Ecosystem

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies
4.5K
Retail

Local Governments Move In On Retail Vacancies

Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants Facebook Funds $100M In SMB Coronavirus Grants
4.5K
Coronavirus

Facebook Funds $100M In Grants For SMBs Hurt By Coronavirus

coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment coronavirus, layoffs, reduced hours, unemployment
4.4K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Triggers Job Losses, Reduced Hours

JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus JPMorgan Chase, branch closing, banking, reduced hours, coronavirus
4.3K
Coronavirus

JPMorgan First Big Bank To Shutter Branches As Virus Spreads

Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps Why FIs Need To Focus On Better Banking Apps
4.3K
Digital Banking

Why Mobile Card Apps Must Be More Than ‘A Nice Little Tool’ For FIs

Paul Purcell innovation Paul Purcell innovation
4.2K
Coronavirus

The Light At The End Of The COVID-19 Tunnel

coronavirus worker grant coronavirus worker grant
4.2K
Coronavirus

Paper Checks, COVID-19 And The Flaw With Analog Relief Payments

Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking Revolut Junior will allow children to participate in banking
3.9K
Financial Inclusion

Revolut Rolls Out Banking App For Kids

contactless payment contactless payment
3.5K
Retail

What Sticks? Scoping Retail Behaviors In The Time Of Contagion

Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth? Apple/Disney: The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?
3.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Apple/Disney: Is Apple About To Make The Happiest Acquisition On Earth?

Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Hurdles Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Hurdles
3.3K
Faster Payments

Helping FIs Over Real-Time Payments Tech Infrastructure Hurdles

WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News WeWork, Shares, SoftBank, Coronavirus, $3B, SEC, Justice Department, News
3.1K
Investments

SoftBank May Drop Plan To Buy $3B In WeWork Stock

3.0K
Gig Economy

Putting The Move On The Moving Industry’s Gig Worker’s Pay