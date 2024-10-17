Aldi Expansion Continues Amid Thanksgiving Discount Rollout

Aldi’s latest expansion efforts have it literally in Walmart and Target’s backyards.

That’s according to a report Thursday (Oct. 17) by Supermarket News, which notes that one of the German discount grocer’s latest store openings is happening in the same Florida parking lot as a Target store, and across the street from a Walmart Supercenter.

It’s one of four new Aldi locations opening on Thursday, the report said, noting that the Florida store “sets the stage for a Thanksgiving faceoff” between Aldi, Target and Walmart.

Aldi on Wednesday (Oct. 16) announced what it called its “lowest-priced Thanksgiving basket in five years,” able to feed 10 people for under $47.

“This inflation-busting holiday meal comes at a time when the popularity of ALDI is at an all-time high, and shopper demand is driving the retailer’s continued growth as it plans to open 800 stores over the next five years,” the company said in a news release.

In other grocery-related news, PYMNTS wrote about grocers’ efforts to attract value-seeking consumers while capitalizing on the higher margins that come from their private-label brands.

“As name brands vie for attention, the stakes are rising, with retailers strategically reconfiguring their aisles to showcase lower-priced alternatives that resonate with budget-conscious shoppers,” that report said. “This shift reflects a broader trend in the grocery landscape, where private labels are not just competing but gaining ground against established brands, reshaping how consumers think about value and quality in their shopping experience.”

During last week’s GroceryShop conference in Las Vegas, industry leaders spotlighted the substantial growth and strategic importance of private-label offerings in capturing market share and reacting to changing consumer demands.

“The overarching sentiment at GroceryShop was clear: the private label is not merely a trend but a pivotal element of retail strategy, as companies aim to bolster brand loyalty and adapt to a rapidly changing marketplace,” PYMNTS wrote.

This shift in quality lines up with current consumer behaviors, especially among younger shoppers, with data by PYMNTS Intelligence showing that millennials are most likely to trade down to private labels.

That research shows that 36% of shoppers are trading down to cheaper alternatives in response to inflation. However, the data also shows that grocery shoppers tend to be more loyal to retailers than to specific products, with 53% expressing loyalty to stores, compared to just 35% who are loyal to products.