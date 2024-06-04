LoadUp Launches Logistics Division for eCommerce Furniture Retailers

On-demand junk removal company LoadUp has launched a division dedicated to helping eCommerce furniture retailers generate additional revenue from each customer interaction, including in traditional areas of loss in return logistics.

Like LoadUp itself, the company’s new Refurn division leverages technology to help it accomplish its mission, LoadUp said in a Tuesday (June 4) press release.

“With rising costs in the furniture supply chain, retailers are rethinking their reverse logistics strategy,” Greg Workmon, CEO of LoadUp, said in the release.

One of the features Refurn offers online furniture retailers is the ability to leverage its platform to offer removal, assembly or installation services to customers during the checkout process, according to the release.

Refurn also provides these retailers with access to its certified national reseller network that purchases and removes items, thereby changing the returns cost center into a revenue generator, the release said. This feature also creates a circular economy around mattresses and furniture that would otherwise be disposed of.

A third offering available from Refurn is a singular provider of different product return services nationwide, including in-home extraction capabilities, per the release.

“Our platform enables retailers to generate revenue instead of adding costs associated with returned products,” Workmon said in the release. “We’ve truly become a secret weapon for the online furniture space.”

In another recent development in the returns management space, Loop said in February that it introduced new features, integrations and partnerships that enable logistics providers to share enriched data between Loop and merchant warehouses and allow brands to ship and move their returns more efficiently.

This will allow for faster return processing, lower shipping costs, better insight and control over return policy abusers, fewer unnecessary returns and improve sustainability.

“Given today’s economic climate, brands and partners must optimize reverse logistics with the same urgency that they optimize forward logistics,” Loop CEO Jonathan Poma said at the time in a press release.

In October, UPS announced its plans to acquire software and reverse logistics company Happy Returns, saying that the move would expand its returns footprint and enhance its digital solutions.

The combination of Happy Returns’ technology and established drop-off points with UPS’ network aims to deliver a frictionless, box-free and label-free returns experience.