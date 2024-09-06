Walmart Launches Traveling Tour to Promote Fashion Products and Services

Walmart has launched a traveling tour that will promote the fashion products and services the retailer offers in stores and online.

The Walmart Style Tour, which will be held at 40 events across the United States in September and October, offers styling tips, color analysis and giveaways, the retailer said in a Friday (Sept. 6) press release.

The first event on the tour started Friday at the Taste of Chicago, according to the release.

“We’re constantly looking for new ways to meet our customers where they are and add value to their lives,” Kim Tunick, group director, brand experiences and partnerships at Walmart, said in the release. “The Walmart Style Tour is the first time we are creating this kind of experience for fashion and can’t wait to bring it to communities across the country at events we know our customers are already planning to attend.”

At each stop on the tour, the retailer will display a selection of Walmart Finds shoppable by QR code, deliver styling tips from experts, provide a free color analysis, and offer personalized giveaways like lipsticks, totesand candles, according to the release.

“The Walmart Style Tour is designed to shorten the distance between inspiration and commerce, making it easier than ever to discover and shop fall fashion on Walmart.com, the Walmart app and Walmart stores,” the retailer said in the release.

Walmart has launched websites that feature the schedule of the Walmart Style Tour and the products that will be featured at the events.

Online fashion rental service Rent the Runway (RTR) is also focusing on in-person events. RTR executives said Thursday (Sept. 5) during the company’s quarterly earnings call that a significant part of RTR’s strategy involves reenergizing its in-person presence, including a Southeast roadshow and mobile tour this fall.

“In real-life events, we’ve seen hundreds of women standing around the block to get into events,” RTR CEO Jennifer Hyman said during the call. “Reigniting everything around marketing will not only drive higher org traffic, but higher customer engagement.”

Media companies, too, are launching in-person experiences to cater to consumers who are looking to attend events, PYMNTS reported in June.