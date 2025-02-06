Amazon and Walmart Focus on Revamping Malls

Walmart is expanding its real estate portfolio with a major acquisition.

The retail giant has purchased Monroeville Mall near Pittsburgh for $34 million and plans to redevelop the site. The project will focus on retail and mixed-use development, with new dining options and possibly residential units.

The Monroeville Mall spans 985,073 square feet and features 133 stores, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Macy’s, Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, Forever 21, Victoria’s Secret, and JCPenney. The 185,517-square-foot Annex includes eight stores and the combined property attracted nearly 3.5 million visitors in 2023.

Malls Into Distribution Centers

Not to be outdone, Amazon has repurposed struggling malls into distribution centers, breathing new life into properties. Amazon acquired several former malls, including locations in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Worcester, Massachusetts, to convert them into fulfillment centers. Between 2016 and 2019, Amazon converted around 25 malls, and it also explored turning former department stores into distribution hubs. As many malls face declining cash flow and closures, selling them as land for redevelopment became an appealing option.

Mall expert Paco Underhill recently told PYMNTS U.S. malls are facing challenges with vacancies, declining foot traffic, and more competition from eCommerce. Underhill believes there will be more mixed-use developments where malls serve as hubs for various activities beyond shopping, including incorporating housing, offices, healthcare facilities and even government buildings.

While malls face an uncertain future, Amazon is thriving through expansion of its cloud business. With growth expected in Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company is scheduled to report Q4 earnings Thursday (Feb. 6). Wall Street predicts a 19.3% year-over-year increase in AWS revenue, marking the largest growth in two years.

Here’s a look at other notable developments from Amazon and Walmart:

