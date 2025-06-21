Labubu Is Becoming Its Own Asset Class

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately or wandered the halls of Art Basel, you’ve likely spotted a wide-eyed, snaggle-toothed gremlin dangling from a Hermès Birkin or peeking out of a Balenciaga tote. Meet Labubu.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

It’s the plush monster elf that’s become 2025’s most coveted collectible, fashion mascot, and — for some — a six-figure investment. Is Labubu just another fleeting fad, or the new king of the collectibles jungle? Let’s dive into the phenomenon.

Labubu’s story begins not in a toy factory, but in the imagination of Hong Kong-born, Netherlands-raised artist Kasing Lung.

Inspired by Nordic mythology, Lung created Labubu as part of his graphic novel series, The Monsters, back in 2015. With elfin ears, a mischievous grin and a look that’s equal parts cute and creepy, Labubu was never meant to be mainstream.

Yet, after a 2019 partnership with Chinese collectible giant Pop Mart, the character exploded into the global consciousness. Pop Mart’s blind-box model, where buyers don’t know which variant they’ll get, added a lottery-like thrill to every purchase, fueling a feverish hunt for rare editions.

Labubu’s appeal lies in its refusal to conform. The character’s jagged smile, mismatched eyes, and pointy ears are a far cry from the sanitized perfection of Hello Kitty or Be@rbrick. Instead, Labubu embodies what Generation Z and millennials crave: offbeat self-expression, nostalgia and a wink of irony. Each series brings new costumes and themes like grocery store clerks, mythical creatures or even culinary oddities, ensuring the line never grows stale. And with over 300 unique designs released, there’s a Labubu for every mood and personality.

Celebrity Endorsement: From K-Pop to Couture

Labubu’s ascent from cult favorite to global “it” item is owed in no small part to its celebrity fanbase.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was among the first to flaunt a Labubu charm on her designer bag, igniting a social media frenzy. Soon, Rihanna clipped a fluffy Labubu to her Louis Vuitton, Dua Lipa accessorized her street style with a pastel-pink version, and Kim Kardashian showcased a growing collection on Instagram. Even David Beckham, Simone Biles and Lizzo (who referenced Labubu in a song) have joined the craze. When global icons treat a plush monster as a status symbol, the world takes notice.

Labubu isn’t just a fashion statement. It’s an asset class.

While standard vinyl figures retail for $15–$30 and plush blind boxes start at $8.99, rare editions can fetch thousands.

The secondary market is red-hot: a limited Art Basel Labubu, originally priced at $245, was resold within hours for over $1,700. In June, a four-foot-tall mint-green Labubu shattered records at Beijing’s Yongle Auction, selling for more than $170,000. Even “regular” rare variants routinely command triple-digit premiums on platforms like StockX and Kicks Crew. The FOMO is real, and so are the profits.

Want to join the Labubu legion? Be prepared for a challenge.

Pop Mart’s official site and stores are the primary sources, but releases sell out in minutes, often with long lines or virtual queues. Blind boxes offer the thrill of the unknown, but completing a set can require dozens of purchases (and a bit of luck). For those seeking specific or rare editions, resale platforms like StockX, Kicks Crew, eBay and Amazon are the go-to, though prices can soar well above retail.

And beware of counterfeits. “Lafufus” abound, so stick to reputable sellers and check for official branding.

Labubu is more than a plush toy — it’s a cultural barometer. Its “ugly-cute” aesthetic, narrative depth and the thrill of the chase have resonated across generations and continents.

For banks and FinTechs eyeing the next wave of consumer engagement, Labubu’s rise is a case study in emotional branding, scarcity economics and the power of social media. With Pop Mart plotting global expansion and digital collectibles on the horizon, don’t expect the Labubu mania to fade anytime soon.

For now, whether you’re a collector, investor or just a fan of quirky charm, Labubu is the little monster with big staying power. And if you spot one dangling from a briefcase at your next board meeting, don’t be surprised — Labubu is everywhere, and everyone wants in.