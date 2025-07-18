Retailers Rely on Modern POS to Beat Uncertainty

Highlights
Modern point of sale (POS) systems are essential for delivering a unified commerce experience, redefining the in-store experience from a transaction point to a connected command center.
The future of retail technology includes a strong emphasis on mobile strategies in stores, along with the integration of AI-powered chatbots for sales assistance and eCommerce-like search experiences, Aptos VP Nikki Baird tells PYMNTS.
Connecting all these points of contact can help streamline retailers’ operations and improve margins.
Watch more: Unified Commerce Starts With the Modern POS