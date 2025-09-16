StubHub IPO Tests Market as Ticketmaster Faces FTC Probe

Highlights
StubHub is pursuing an IPO aiming for a $9.2 billion valuation, marking a strategic pivot from its traditional secondary market roots towards becoming a direct primary ticket sales platform.
The company seeks to raise as much as $851 million and believes direct ticket issuance offers a more defensible position against regulators and competitors
StubHub's IPO timing coincides with heightened regulatory scrutiny on rival Ticketmaster, potentially creating an opportunity for StubHub to gain market share
StubHub is aiming to raise as much as $851 million in a New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday (Sept. 17), according to a recent Bloomberg report.