Walmart Lags eCommerce While Amazon Laps Mobile Shopping

As the battle for eCommerce dominance intensifies, Walmart is making strides in expanding its online presence. The retail giant has elevated its digital sales and profits, cementing eCommerce as a core element of its strategy. But despite these gains, Walmart still faces a daunting challenge: it remains a distant second to Amazon, whose overwhelming online sales continue to set the standard.

According to the PYMNTS Intelligence “Whole Paycheck” report, “Walmart Holds Grocery Lead Over Amazon Despite Overall Share Declines,” in Q3 2024 Amazon’s eCommerce sales totaled $152.25 billion, while Walmart’s reached just $22.45 billion, highlighting room for further growth.

Walmart’s eCommerce share has risen since Q1 2019, from 4.9% to 7.8% in Q3 2024, the report noted. This growth illustrates a strategic shift toward prioritizing online retail as part of its plans to capture a larger share of the retail market. Key to this strategy is Walmart+, the retailer’s subscription service aimed at competing with Amazon Prime, offering perks like free grocery delivery — critical since groceries are Walmart’s dominant category. Walmart’s share of grocery spending is seven times greater than Amazon’s, the report said.

While Walmart’s online expansion continues, its share remains a fraction of Amazon’s, showing the need for new strategies and incentives to attract more online shoppers. The competition for eCommerce leadership is still very much in play.

Here’s a look at other notable developments from Amazon and Walmart:

Amazon Highlights

Amazon to Test Linking Brand Sites in Search Results: Amazon is testing a new shopping experience in which select products not sold directly by the company will appear in search results, linking to that brand’s website for purchases. Currently in beta, this feature will be available through the Amazon Shopping app and seeks to elevate product discovery convenience. It will expand Amazon’s search capabilities and resemble a Google -style shopping platform. These items will appear next to Amazon’s products, allowing customers to visit the brand’s website to view details, pricing, delivery options, and make purchases directly.

Amazon Targets More Ad Dollars With Expanding Sports Portfolio : Amazon wants to attract more advertisers to its growing sports portfolio , which includes streaming rights for the NBA , NASCAR , and “ Thursday Night Football .” As it expands its sports offerings, Amazon aims to generate more ad revenue, with projections of an additional $750 million from its NBA package. Amazon is targeting a younger audience with its Prime Video sports streams, noting “Thursday Night Football” was the only NFL regular-season broadcast to see a ratings increase. The company also plans to secure sponsorships for a new NBA production facility.

Walmart Highlights