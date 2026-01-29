D2C Retrenchment Sees Brands Rewrite the Brick-and-Mortar Playbook

Highlights
D2C brands are entering a period of retrenchment as store-heavy growth strategies give way to leaner, digital-led models.
Allbirds, Parachute Home and Outdoor Voices have closed or are closing locations and redirecting capital toward eCommerce, wholesale and partnerships.
PYMNTS Intelligence data shows that shoppers now expect seamless movement across channels, raising the stakes for payments, returns and mobile-first experiences.
At a high level, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) model arrived with the promise to eliminate intermediaries, speak directly to customers, and use digital channels to deliver lower prices, tighter feedback loops and cleaner brand narratives.