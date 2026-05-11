Storefront Overhauls Turn Retailers Into Data Hubs

Highlights
Walmart, Target and Dollar General are investing billions to connect physical stores more tightly to digital commerce ecosystems and fulfillment operations.
PYMNTS Intelligence found customer satisfaction rises 65% when shoppers use digitally assisted in-store experiences.
Real-time inventory visibility, loyalty integration and mobile-enabled payments are becoming core tools for driving higher in-store conversions.
As retailers grapple with pressures on discretionary spending and shifting shopping habits, the challenges are mounting to get shoppers through the doors, and then to keep them moving through aisles, engaging digitally and ultimately converting visits into purchases.