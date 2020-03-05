Ridesharing

Uber CEO Expects Ride Slowdown, Delivery Uptick From Virus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Uber will see minor declines over the coronavirus in its ride business.

Add Uber to the list of companies that have been affected by the coronavirus’ spread across the globe.

Uber said on Wednesday that it expected revenues for its ride-hailing business to take a minor hit, according to Reuters.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom conference in San Francisco, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company’s airport business has slowed down a little bit but it was “nothing [they] couldn’t recover from.”

However, Uber’s food delivery services actually stand to benefit from the virus, according to Reuters.

The coronavirus hit the U.S. last week after initially spreading in China and East Asia. It has killed thousands and infected tens of thousands more.

And in addition, the world economy has been thrown into flux, with industries and suppliers feeling the burn as the virus disrupted work in a multitude of industries, and tourism taking a hit as people were advised to travel as little as possible.

Wall Street did not have a fun time of it last week, with the Dow dropping 3,500 points over the whole week. The Dow, NASDAQ and S&P 500 all dropped more than 10 percent and entered “concern” territory. The S&P had the biggest single day of losses ever.

In terms of Uber, Uber Eats has a new leader in Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, who is taking over for departing leader Jason Droege. Gore-Coty is head of international rides with Uber already.

The coronavirus has also affected Uber and other ride-sharing utilities in another, more unfortunate way. In New York City, some drivers, spurred by fears of the coronavirus, are avoiding Chinese passengers due to a misguided association with the virus’s origin in that country.

The avoidance includes anyone who looks like they could be Chinese, not just Chinese nationals. Drivers have also started to avoid Chinatown, according to reports.

Allan Fromberg, deputy commissioner for public affairs of the Taxi & Limousine Commission, said there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City as of mid-February and that bigotry was a more insidious concern to look out for.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Walmart app Walmart app
4.6K
Data Dive

Data Dive, Big Moves Edition: Walmart, Uber Eats And The US Stock Market

Brighterion healthcare costs Brighterion healthcare costs
4.3K
Fraud Prevention

Mastercard: Using AI To Cure Healthcare’s $240B Fraud, Waste And Abuse Problem

Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c Visa's Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c
3.5K
Personnel

Visa’s Former Innovation Chief, Jim McCarthy, To Begin Position As President At i2c

Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks Why Corporates Have To Want To Kill B2B Checks
3.3K
Digital Payments

What It Will Take To Really Kill The Check?

Amazon fulfillment center Amazon fulfillment center
3.1K
Amazon

Amazon Speeds Up Deliveries In Four Cities

FinTech banking competition FinTech banking competition
2.9K
Merchant Innovation

DATA: How FI’s Innovation Gap Is Big Tech’s Big Opportunity

African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics African eComm Firm Aims To Streamline Logistics
2.8K
Delivery

African eComm Firm Taps Local Agents, Businesses To Streamline Logistics 

How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow How Digital Will Soften The Coronavirus Blow
2.8K
Commerce Connected

How The Digital World Will Soften The Blow Of The Coronavirus

'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam 'Shark Tank' Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Scam
2.7K
Security & Fraud

‘Shark Tank’ Judge Recoups $400K Lost In Phishing Scam

Robinhood stock trading app Robinhood stock trading app
2.5K
Markets

Trading App Robinhood Sees Large Outage

digital banking digital banking
2.4K
Innovation

Clinc Teams With Visa To Bring Digital Banking Tech To FIs

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express
2.3K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Fiserv Acquires MerchantPro Express

DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link DHL: Strengthening Fulfillment’s Weakest Link
2.2K
Delivery

DHL: What Happens When Robots Run The Warehouse

Splitit Teams With Visa For Installment Payments Splitit Teams With Visa For Installment Payments
2.2K
Buy Now Pay Later

Splitit Teams With Visa For BNPL Payments

SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom. SaaS management firm Zylo will team up with lifecycle management firm vCom.
2.2K
B2B Payments

Zylo, vCom Team Up For Enterprise Software Spend Management