FIS Says Risk Negotiation at the Point of Sale Is New Merchant-Issuer Model

Even with all the innovation seen lately in the banking, payments and digital economy sectors, new business models are hard to come by. Features and slight tweaks? The industry builds on them every day. That’s why when real-time data and cloud analytics are giving merchants and card issuers new ways to say “yes” at the checkout, a straight line from innovation to sales is clearly drawn. Turning what were once declined transactions into completed sales and stronger customer relationships — now that’s a new business model.