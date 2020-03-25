Security & Fraud

China Suspected In Surge Of US Cyberattacks

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
China hacking

U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye said it suspects China is behind a surge in cyberspying that began in January, just when the coronavirus was starting to seriously spread outside of China, according to a report by Reuters.

The firm wrote a report that said it suspected the activity was coming from a hacking group called “APT41.” The attacks began on Jan. 20 and were aimed at more than 75 of FireEye’s customers, which include media firms, healthcare organizations, manufacturers and nonprofits.

As for why the attacks were happening, there were “multiple possible explanations,” according to FireEye Security Architect Christopher Glyer. He cited the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, and more recent conflicts over the coronavirus outbreak.

The report said the attack was “one of the broadest campaigns by a Chinese cyber espionage actor we have observed in recent years,” although the firm would not identify particular customers.

Without directly responding to FireEye’s suspicions, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said China itself was “a victim of cybercrime and cyber attack.”

In its report, FireEye said APT41 took advantage of flaws in software from Cisco, Citrix and others, and attempted to breach companies in the United States, Canada, Britain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and many other countries.

Both Citrix and Cisco said they were working to close such vulnerabilities.

A researcher with Dell Technologies’ cybersecurity division, Matt Webster, said his team had also witnessed an uptick of attacks from Chinese hacking groups “over the last few weeks.”

He said he had especially noticed attacks from APT41, also known as Bronze Atlas. FireEye said it had “moderate confidence” that the group APT41 was made up of contractors from the Chinese government.

John Hultquist, the head of analysis at FireEye, said the surge in activity was especially surprising because China is usually much more focused in its hacking activity, saying, “This broad action is a departure from the norm.”

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
14.2K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide
8.9K
Coronavirus

IOC Mulls Plan To Delay Tokyo Olympics

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
7.1K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
6.6K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
5.3K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot
5.3K
Coronavirus

India Launches WhatsApp Chatbot

5.0K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

5.0K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

Pentagon Pentagon
4.4K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts
4.2K
Coronavirus

US Economy Could Lose 5M Jobs In COVID-19 Fallout

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
4.0K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets

apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones
4.0K
Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
3.7K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
3.7K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit
3.4K
Facebook

Lawsuit Says Facebook Officials Knew About Ad Metric Issues And Did Nothing