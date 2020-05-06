Security & Fraud

Federal, State Investigators Question Wells Fargo Over PPP Loans

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
wells fargo, federal, state, investigations, Paycheck Protection Program, CARES Act, coronavirus

Federal and state officials are investigating Wells Fargo regarding the bank’s management of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

A regulatory filing on Tuesday (May 5) indicated that the country’s fourth-largest bank received “formal and informal inquiries from federal and state governmental agencies regarding its offering of PPP loans.”

The San Francisco-based bank started processing applications for PPP loans on April 4, a day after the program opened.

Over 100,000 loan applications were processed as of April 27, Wells Fargo spokesperson Manuel Venegas told Reuters per a Tuesday (May 5) report. He said that small businesses with fewer than 25 employees accounted for 90 percent of the applications and the median loan requests were under $110,000. 

Venegas also added that 80 percent of loans processed will generate annual revenue of under $2 million.

The lender is also being sued as part of a class-action lawsuit filed in New York and California. Separate suits also named Frost Bank, JPMorgan Chase, US Bancorp and Bank of America. The banks are accused of playing favorites with PPP applications. Wells Fargo also faces a second class-action suit, initiated by BSJA, Inc. and Alexhd, LLC in California.

The PPP loans were part of the government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The forgivable loans were intended to help struggling small businesses stay afloat during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Wells Fargo has faced numerous federal probes since 2016. In February, the bank was ordered to pay $3 billion to settle a fake account scandal initiated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The settlement gives the DOJ a chance to pursue future criminal charges in the case. The settlement also mandates that Wells Fargo fully cooperate with officials. 

On Tuesday (May 5) analysts at UBS Securities dropped Wells Fargo’s rating and earnings forecast. The analysts said the bank will have a tougher time bouncing bank from the coronavirus pandemic — more so than other financial institutions (FIs).

 

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
6.4K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.0K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

4.3K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
4.3K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
3.7K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
3.5K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
2.8K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.7K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.6K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.4K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.4K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach Ajay Banga, Michael Miebach
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard’s Playbook On Fighting Online Fraud’s Big Surge

Shopify Shopify
2.3K
eCommerce

New Shopify POS Merges In-Store And Online Sales

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.3K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR Status Pro Lamar Jackson VR
2.3K
Retail

Lamar Jackson Lights Up VR Gaming