Security & Fraud

Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Phishing Scams Target SMBs Seeking COVID Aid

The COVID-19 pandemic, like other disasters, has created a playground for cybercriminals.

BleepingComputer.com reports that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has triggered the latest round of scams. 

The information security and technology news publication said tricksters, trying to take advantage of vulnerable Americans, have been sending out emails impersonating the Small Business Association’s (SBA) Payment Protection Program (PPP).

The fraudsters’ mission is to lure recipients with financial relief options. The phishing expedition, as explained by AbnormalSecurity.com, requests the recipient’s signature for PPP documents. Clicking on the link directs users to a page that looks like the authentic Microsoft Office 365 login web page and tries to pilfer the recipient’s corporate credentials. Victims who provide their email login information would be put their sensitive information at risk, the report said.

IBM X-Force has released a study showing that since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 pandemic last month, there has been a more than 6,000 percent increase in coronavirus-related spam, according to SecurityIntelligence.com. The survey said that 35 percent of respondents expect to hear communication from the IRS by email, despite years of warnings from the IRS and law enforcement agencies that the tax agency will never email an individual about their tax filing.

Only 14 percent of small business owners say they are very knowledgeable about how to access the SBA’s loan relief program, despite continuous guidance offered by government officials.

More than half of respondents said they would click on links or open attachments in emails about their stimulus check eligibility or COVID-19 testing. 

Another scam attempts to collect online banking account information. Recipients are asked to click a link displaying the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Centers for Disease Control and Preventio‌n (CDC) logos. These convincing sites promise stimulus payments of up to $1,200 or $2,400 for couples, plus $500 per child for parents, just like the real government program provides, the report said.

If recipients choose to get the “economic impact payment,” they see a drop-down menu with a list of two dozen banks, and then enter their banking info, which is sent to the attacker.

Anti-phishing company INKY said these schemes are among the most sophisticated-looking they’ve seen. BleepingComputer.com said that given the pandemic, these threats will not soon disappear, and that users should exercise caution when receiving messages that promise economic relief.

——————————

PYMNTS REPORT: GIG ECONOMY TRACKER – APRIL 2020

Companies invest about 11 hours of time finding talent for every 40 hours of work they receive. This gap is rapidly becoming all the more intolerable as businesses struggle to recruit under the ongoing pandemic. In the latest Gig Economy Tracker, Marlon Litz-Rosenzweig, co-founder and CEO of freelancer platform WorkGenius, discusses how marketplaces are uniquely positioned to help solve this issue.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams
32.8K
Security & Fraud

DOJ Warns Against COVID-19-Related Scams

uncut dollar bills uncut dollar bills
22.3K
Coronavirus

Mnuchin: US Must Spend To Save Economy Amid COVID-19

AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service AcctTwo Offers Managed SaaS Accounting Service
11.7K
B2B Payments

AcctTwo Aims To Transform SaaS Accounting With Managed Service

Integration Integration
7.4K
B2B Payments

Qwil Eyes Vendor Payment Control With SAP Fieldglass Integration

cybersecurity iOS cybersecurity iOS
7.3K
Apple

Apple iOS At Risk In Email Hack

Google slashes marketing budget by half Google slashes marketing budget by half
7.0K
Google

Google Slows Hiring, Cuts Marketing Amid COVID-19

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101 The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two 101
5.4K
Loans

The Paycheck Protection Program, Round Two

Today in Payments Today in Payments
5.2K
News

Today In Payments: Facebook Closes $5.7B Deal For Stake In Reliance Jio; GM Shutters Its Car-Sharing Platform

treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus treasury, Paycheck Protection Program, (PPP), loans, forgivable, small businesses, stimulus, aid, coronavirus
5.1K
Loans

Treasury Directs Public Firms To Return Small Business PPP Money

IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail IRS Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail
5.0K
Coronavirus

IRS $1,200 Stimulus: Why Your Check Is Not In The Mail

Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need Amazon Teams With Foods Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need
5.0K
Delivery

Amazon Teams With Food Banks To Deliver Meals To People In Need

credit unions, fintech credit unions, fintech
4.8K
Credit Unions

NEW DATA: How COVID-19 Is Driving CUs’ Digital Leap

SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus SMB, small business, PPP, paycheck protection loans, SBA, forgivable, rehires, laid off, coronavirus
4.6K
Loans

SMBs Say COVID-19 Relief Loans Won’t Spur Rehiring

CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs CRIF Realtime has launched a new program for SMEs
4.6K
B2B Payments

CRIF Realtime Launches Tools For SMBs To Calculate Coronavirus Risks

A ‘Digital-First’ Shift For Vehicle Insurance A ‘Digital-First’ Shift For Vehicle Insurance
4.1K
Innovation

Auto Insurance Premiums’ Big Digital-First Shift