Rockwell Targets Manufacturing Cybersecurity

New York-listed Rockwell Automation is acquiring Israeli-based Avnet Data Security to deliver advanced cybersecurity services, Rockwell announced on Wednesday (Jan. 8).

A cybersecurity provider with over 20 years of experience, Avnet will bolster the Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation’s pivotal goal of gaining double-digit expansion in the arena of information solutions and connected services.

The move also aims to expand Rockwell’s expertise in information technology and operational technology (IT/OT) cybersecurity services. Cybersecurity is one of Rockwell’s fastest-growing divisions, the company said.

“Avnet’s combination of service delivery, training, research and managed services will enable us to service a much larger set of customers globally while also continuing to accelerate our portfolio development in this rapidly developing market,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, senior vice president of control products and solutions at Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell services the manufacturing industry, which is getting more digital and connected as legacy security measures continue to fall short when it comes to protecting operations.

Igal Cohen, CEO of Avnet, said they are looking forward to joining Rockwell “to further expand their already robust cyber offering.” He added that their current clients will be supported as Avnet expands their reach. “Our passion and mission have always been to help as many organizations as possible [to] secure their data from internal and external threats.”

At the Las Vegas Computer Electronics Show (CES), which is running through Friday (Jan. 10), Avnet announced the launch of an expanded suite of internet of things (IoT) solutions powered by its IoTConnect platform to help developers scale their businesses.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. Avnet is the latest cyber investment for Rockwell, which generated $6.6 billion in revenue in 2018.

Some 29 percent of small businesses spend less than $1,000 on IT security each year, even though 80 percent of firms surveyed agree that IT security is a top priority, according to a report from Untangle.