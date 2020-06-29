Security & Fraud

Singapore’s Central Bank Helping Police Investigate Wirecard

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Wirecard

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is collaborating with police to investigate Wirecard AG, the embattled German payment processing firm, Reuters reported.

Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), the white-collar crime unit, has been probing Wirecard’s Singapore operations for 16 months, the news service reported.

“In view of recent developments in Wirecard AG, the MAS and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) are collaborating with CAD to scrutinize other possible aspects of the case,” the MAS said in a statement Monday (June 29), the report said. “Due to the cross-border nature of some of the transactions, Singapore authorities have reached out to relevant foreign authorities for further information and also stand ready to assist investigations by foreign authorities where requested.”

Wirecard filed for insolvency last week following an auditor’s disclosure that $2.1 billion of supposed deposits were missing from two banks in the Philippines.

MAS noted that it requires financial institutions to report all suspicious transactions, including transactions that are large, complex or present unusual patterns with no apparent economic or lawful purposes.

“We will take firm action if we find evidence of criminal behavior or serious lapses in anti-money laundering controls,” the MAS said.

Shares have fallen by more than 90 percent and the company has lost nearly $12 billion of market value, the report said.

Shortly before news of the missing money broke, the MAS said it had asked Wirecard’s domestic divisions to protect customer funds, Reuters reported. On Monday (June 29), the agency said it also contacted other financial institutions to determine whether any abuse of Singapore’s financial system for illicit purposes, the report said.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council, an agency of the Philippine government, told Reuters it would conduct a swift and thorough investigation into Wirecard. The island nation became involved after Wirecard initially claimed the money was deposited in BDO Unibank Inc. and the Bank of the Philippine Islands.

On Monday the Munich court appointed Michael Jaffe to manage Wirecard’s insolvency case.

Also on Monday, the United Kingdom’s regulatory authority said while Wirecard was correcting issues raised by the accounting scandal, restrictions on the collapsed German company will remain.

“We cannot lift the restrictions without reassuring ourselves that the firm has been able to satisfy all our concerns, for example that all clients’ money is safe,” the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a statement. “We hope to be able to issue an update soon.”

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

Payments were starting to lean into “instant” when the pandemic hit. As the nation and economy now struggle to reopen and reinvent, failures around slow stimulus payments and SBA loans that still haven’t reached some have rallied the call for instant payments at scale. With the Federal Reserve’s FedNow initiative still years away, PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster gathers a trio of experts to map out the delivery of instant payments…instantly.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.1K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Hdac, CertiK Partner For Blockchain-Powered IoT; Tezos Expected To Settle Securities Lawsuit With $25M Settlement

1.8K
B2B Payments

Spiff Raises $10M For Automated Commission Payments

The Unexpected Ways Dining Is Evolving
1.8K
Retail

The Unexpected Ways Dining Out Is Evolving

How COVID-19 Created A New Digital Customer In Just Three Months
1.7K
Coronavirus

New Report: How A Global Pandemic Created A Digital-First Customer In 12 Weeks

german-accounting-regulations
1.7K
Bank Regulation

Wirecard Forces ‘Radical’ Reboot Of German Accounting Regs

amazon-softbank-ozon
1.6K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Said To Have Interest In Buying Russian eCommerce Player Ozon

eu-cryptocurrency-regulator-stablecoin
1.6K
Cryptocurrency

EU To Crack Down On Stablecoin Projects

Navigating Pay Card Compliance Challenges
1.6K
Digital Payments

ADP: Pandemic Prompts Firms To Replace Checks With Pay Cards

wirecard-pay-creditors
1.5K
Digital Payments

Wirecard Says Payouts To Merchants Will Continue Uninterrupted

1.5K
B2B Payments

BNP Paribas Rolls Out New Payment Tracking Service

Wirecard, Enron And The Warning Signs
1.5K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard, Enron And Warning Signs Across Two Decades

1.4K
Bank Regulation

A Merchant’s How-To For Managing The Contactless Payments Surge And SCA Requirements

1.4K
Bank Regulation

FDIC Looks To Modernize Bank Reporting

Managing Drug Discounting’s $8B Problem Via APIs
1.3K
API

APIs And Fixing Drug Discounting’s $8 Billion-A-Year Problem

1.3K
Security & Fraud

EY Accused Of Missing Alleged Wirecard Fraud