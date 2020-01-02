Security & Fraud

Travelex Goes Offline Following Cyberattack

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Travelex Goes Offline Following Cyberattack

Retail currency dealer Travelex was offline on Thursday (Jan. 2) after being infiltrated by a software virus, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

All Travelex systems were taken offline “as a precautionary measure in order to protect data and prevent the spread of the virus,” the company told FT after learning of the attack on New Year’s Eve.

It doesn’t appear that any personal data was compromised. Cybersecurity experts are working alongside Travelex IT in order to “isolate the virus” and restore the system as quickly as possible.

“We regret having to suspend some of our services in order to contain the virus and protect data. We apologize to all our customers for any inconvenience caused as a result. We are doing all we can to restore our full services as soon as possible,” said Tony D’Souza, chief executive of Travelex.

In the meantime, Travelex branches are processing exchange services manually.

“We are in contact with the firm over the issue and expect them to treat affected customers fairly,” said the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Travelex is owned by Finablr, which is publicly traded in London and is based in the United Arab Emirates.

London markets were already closed when news of the attack hit. Shares in Finablr were up 1.6 percent for the day. Travelex has a presence in more than 70 countries and has more than 1,200 branches.

In September, Travelex launched a FinTech B2B platform called Travelex Business. The new platform features an API-led platform to offer customers cash management, cross-border payments and retail currency conversion.

Finablr launched a London initial public offering (IPO) in May under the ticker “FIN LN” after having a hard time finding investors. The IPO price was significantly below the anticipated 210-260 pence range. The top five investors, which included BlackRock, Columbia Threadneedle, Norges Bank and two UAE investors, acquired about 50 percent of the shares on offer.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. The Key To Optimizing Merchant Services Study, a PYMNTS collaboration with Endava, examines merchants services providers’ (MSPs) current and future strategies for innovating value-added services. It is based on a survey of executives at more than 200 MSPs, including acquirers, independent sales organizations, payment gateways and payment facilitators.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Connected economy Connected economy
19.3K
Payments Innovation

Welcome To The Connected Economy

Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust Alibaba On B2B eCommerce, Payments, Trust
5.4K
B2B Payments

Alibaba On Why US Is The ‘Testing Ground’ For Global B2B eCommerce

podcast podcast
3.3K
Unattended Retail

USAT: How Emerging Tech Is Forging Unattended Retail’s Future

mobile payments mobile payments
3.2K
Digital Payments

Africa’s Quiet Cashless Payments Revolution

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020 Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In 2020
2.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Investors Expect Big Returns In The New Year

2019 Was A Banner Year For Hackers 2019 Was A Banner Year For Hackers
2.8K
Security & Fraud

2019: A Banner Year (And Bumper Data Crop) For Hackers

2.7K
Payments Innovation

2020 To Mark A Turning Point At The Point of Sale

Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors Expert Curation For Shopping For The Outdoors
2.5K
Retail

Why Experts – Not Influencers – Are Retail’s Next Big Thing

What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade What To Expect As CES 2020 Kicks Off New Decade
2.5K
Innovation

CES 2020 Opens The Door On A New Decade

JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news JPMorganChase, FinTechs, Data security, password protection, data sharing, news
2.5K
Security & Fraud

JPMorgan Ups Security By Blocking FinTechs From Passwords 

2.4K
Retail

Amazon Or Walmart? Who Won 2019’s Race For The Consumer’s Whole Paycheck

Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets Indonesia To Implement Flat Rates For eWallets
2.3K
B2B Payments

Indonesia Likely To Implement Flat Rates For Digital Wallet Payments

2.2K
Ridesharing

Can Faster Shared Bikes Change US Commutes?

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech
2.1K
International

Russian Regulators To Crack Down On US Big Tech In 2020

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020 Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020
2.1K
Investments

Analyst Predicts Apple Shares Will Fall Sharply Over 2020