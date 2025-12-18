AI-Powered Scams Force Banks Into Real-Time Fraud Defense

Highlights
Scams now target trust, not just systems, blending social engineering with stolen credentials to bypass even informed users and shift risk onto institutions as well as consumers.
Fraud defense is becoming real-time and AI-driven, with continuous identity and behavior analysis to stop attacks before funds move.
Smart friction beats blanket controls, using precise, in-the-moment warnings to prevent losses without degrading user experience.
Watch more: The Digital Shift: Block’s Brian Boates
Brian Boates is the chief risk officer at Block, where he is dedicated to building best-in-class technology-focused solutions to first and second lines of risk management.
See More In: artificial intelligence, authentication, Block, Featured News, fraud, identity verification, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, scams, Security, video