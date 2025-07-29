Scammers Share of Banking Fraud Losses Doubles to 27%

The escalating sophistication of financial scams is forcing financial institutions to re-evaluate their defense strategies, as new research reveals that criminals are now mimicking legitimate business tactics to defraud consumers.
A recent report, “How Scammers Tailor Financial Scams to Individual Consumer Vulnerabilities,” produced by PYMNTS Intelligence in collaboration with Featurespace, sheds light on the evolving landscape of financial fraud. This study defines financial scams as a type of fraud involving misleading victims to gain access to their accounts, personal information or trust to obtain money, specifically considering only those resulting in financial losses.
The findings are stark: 3 in 10 U.S. consumers, roughly 77 million individuals, have lost money to a scam in the last five years, with most victims losing more than $500, and many suffering thousands in financial damage. This trend marks a significant increase, with scams representing 27% of total dollars lost by financial institutions to fraud in the U.S. in 2024, up from 12% in 2023.
Scammers are innovating and fine-tuning their tactics by drawing from the toolkits of legitimate businesses, personalizing their offerings, and customizing how they contact and convince victims to engage. They exploit consumers’ unique circumstances and vulnerabilities, with victims cutting across demographics including age, education, and income. This growing sophistication necessitates a deeper understanding of scammer methodologies beyond just their prevalence.
Beyond the overall impact, the report details specific strategic adaptations by scammers:
This detailed analysis of scammer strategies underscores the urgent need for financial institutions to implement dynamic defenses, including advanced analytics and behavioral monitoring, to stay ahead of these evolving threats. Such proactive measures are critical not only for protecting customers’ finances but also for safeguarding consumer trust and confidence in the broader financial system, which scammers actively undermine. The report also highlights the importance of empowering individuals through scenario-based training to recognize and resist manipulation.
