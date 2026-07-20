Capital Layer Expands its Stablecoin Corridor to Japan with Green Monster Inc (TSE: 157A) at WebX

At WebX Tokyo (July 13–14), one of Asia’s largest Web3 conferences, Capital Layer, a digital asset orchestration layer for Asia, set out its vision for a cross-border stablecoin settlement corridor across Asia. Founder and CEO Justin Wang, speaking on the Visionary Stage, invited Japanese and regional institutions to help build it on the back of steady momentum in Japan and Taiwan.

During WebX, Capital Layer announced a partnership with Tokyo-listed Green Monster Inc. (TSE Growth: 157A) to build institutional stablecoin settlement infrastructure across Japan and Taiwan, with Green Monster supporting the Japan-side development. Building this regional infrastructure is intended to make settlement faster and give institutions a system they can trust, instead of relying solely on infrastructure operated from the United States or Europe. Green Monster, which brings an established consumer-fintech and financial-education business with more than 10 million app downloads, has also established a subsidiary in Hong Kong, extending the partnership’s reach across Asia.

This follows a landmark week in Taiwan. Capital Layer co-hosted the Stablecoin Summit at the 2026 Taiwan VC & PE Summit in Taipei on July 8 — Taiwan’s first public event dedicated to stablecoins following the passage of its Virtual Asset Service Act on June 30, 2026. The Summit brought regulators, banks, and infrastructure builders into one room to work through what institutional-grade stablecoin adoption actually requires.

There, Capital Layer and Taiwanese bank O-Bank (2897-TW) presented a cross-border settlement workflow in a live proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstration. Run in a fully simulated test environment with no real funds, the demonstration showed a yen-stablecoin payment from a Japanese institution being received by O-Bank and settled to fiat inside the bank’s existing risk and compliance controls, with full governance and an audit-ready record. The scenario modeled JPYSC, a yen-pegged stablecoin issued by SBI Shinsei Trust & Banking, co-developed by Startale Group and SBI Holdings. As the business has not yet officially launched, the simulation was built and run by Capital Layer on Digital Asset Stacks (DAS), its bank-facing settlement platform. Real JPYSC would be used only in a future production deployment, once fully launched.

The work arrives as stablecoins move into mainstream institutional finance. The market now exceeds US$300 billion in circulation, and major banks project it could reach roughly US$2 trillion by 2028 (Standard Chartered). Japan is moving in step: its three largest banks — MUFG, SMBC, and Mizuho — are reported to be working toward yen-stablecoin issuance, and the country’s regulatory framework has matured under recent Payment Services Act reforms, making it one of the most advanced regulated stablecoin markets.

Building on work with multiple banks in Taiwan, Capital Layer aims to bring Japanese and Taiwanese banks together on joint cross-border pilots — an early step toward a real Japan–Taiwan stablecoin settlement corridor, and a foundation designed to extend across Asia.

“Japan has moved early on regulated stablecoins, and the next step is making them work across borders,” said Justin Wang, Founder and CEO of Capital Layer. “We’ve shown the full settlement workflow can run in a governed, audit-ready way. And with a listed partner in Japan, we brought that corridor to WebX. It’s infrastructure institutions can put to work today, and it’s built to carry what comes next.”

Capital Layer is inviting banks, stablecoin issuers, liquidity providers, and enterprises moving money across Asia to discuss designing a cross-border proof-of-concept.

Learn more at capitallayer.com.

About Capital Layer

Capital Layer is Asia’s Digital Asset Orchestration Layer — the institutional infrastructure that orchestrates settlement, compliance, and operations between banks, enterprises, and stablecoin rails. It lets institutions adopt stablecoin settlement within their existing workflows: auditable, controlled, and institution-ready. Capital Layer is running proof-of-concept programs with multiple banks in Taiwan and extending that work across Asia.