Regula Partners With V-Key to Strengthen Mobile Identity Security Across Asia-Pacific

Through the partnership, Regula’s document authentication, facial biometrics, and liveness detection — Regula Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK — will be integrated into V-Key ID, the company’s digital identity platform for banks, telecoms, government services, and digital businesses.

The integration combines Regula’s technologies with V-Key’s patented Virtual Secure Element (V-OS), multi-factor authentication, and mobile app protection technologies. The companies aim to help organizations onboard verified users while maintaining secure authentication across logins, sessions, and transactions.

The offering is designed for regulated industries with compliance, and digital onboarding requirements.

Connecting Identity Verification and Mobile Trust

At onboarding, Regula helps organizations authenticate identity documents, perform facial biometrics and liveness checks, and detect fraud attempts involving manipulated, forged, or synthetic identities.

Once a user is verified, V-Key’s mobile security infrastructure helps protect that trusted identity across future logins, transactions, and interactions inside the app through continuous authentication, adaptive threat detection, and zero-trust security controls.

The combined solution is designed to help organizations:

strengthen protection against AI-generated identity fraud;

reduce onboarding friction and user drop-off;

support eKYC and regulatory compliance requirements;

maintain trusted authentication throughout the customer lifecycle.

Responding to Growing Mobile Fraud Risks

Mobile platforms have become central to digital identity interactions — and an attractive target for fraud.

As digital services continue to scale across Asia-Pacific, organizations are facing pressure to strengthen:

digital onboarding security,

liveness detection,

fraud prevention,

continuous identity assurance,

mobile authentication infrastructure.

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward connected identity systems that combine document verification, biometrics, device trust, and authentication into a single journey.

Technology Background

Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. It enables organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Backed by more than 30 years of forensic research, Regula maintains the world’s largest document template library with 16,000+ document templates from 254 countries and territories. Regula’s technologies are used by financial institutions, 2000+ enterprises, 80+ border control authorities, and 100+ forensic laboratories worldwide. The company was also recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

V-Key’s Virtual Secure Element (V-OS) technology is deployed in more than 600 million mobile installations globally across banking, telecommunications, and government applications. V-Key’s technologies are certified to Common Criteria, FIPS 140-2, IMDA, and SOC 2 standards.

Executive Commentary

“Mobile platforms are now at the center of identity interactions, which makes them both a key growth channel and a primary target for fraud,” said Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula. “As threats become more sophisticated — including deepfakes and synthetic identities — businesses need stronger, integrated approaches to verification and authentication. Together with V-Key, we are helping organizations build more secure and resilient mobile identity ecosystems.”

“Our partnership with Regula reflects growing customer demand for stronger identity verification across digital ecosystems,” said Raymond Lee, Chief Operating Officer at V-Key. “Organizations want integrated platforms that can improve security while maintaining a seamless mobile user experience.”

The integrated solution is available to V-Key customers across Asia-Pacific.