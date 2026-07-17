T7X Adds a Major Building Block to Its Compliance-First Strategy: Nationwide Money Movement Access

T7X operates on a thesis it has held since it started building: capital markets infrastructure should work inside the rules that already govern this system, not around them. T7X has now completed a set of strategic licenses and registrations establishing money movement access on a nationwide scale, the compliance infrastructure required to serve users across the country rather than in a patchwork of individual states.

“We’re building capital markets infrastructure inside the rules, not around them. Registration and licensing like this is exactly what that approach requires, and it’s another piece of a strategy we’ve been executing for a long time now.”

— Pablo Penaloza, CEO, T7X

Getting there took several steps. The foundation is T7X’s own registration as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN, the Treasury bureau that oversees money laundering and financial crime reporting. Registering as an MSB gives a company access to FinCEN’s reporting systems, including the ability to file Suspicious Activity Reports. It’s mandatory for any business that moves money at scale, foundational rather than flashy, and it doesn’t by itself authorize anything beyond putting a company inside the federal reporting framework.

The more specific work comes from a new licensing partnership. Rather than pursue its own money transmitter license state by state, a process that can take years, T7X is bringing on a licensing partner whose existing money transmitter licenses (MTLs) cover 48 states, with New York operating under its own separate licensing regime rather than the standard state MTL framework other states use. The partnership gives T7X operational access to that licensed footprint directly, extending the platform’s reach to nearly the entire country in one step rather than one state at a time.

“Money transmission access across most of the country doesn’t happen by accident, and it doesn’t happen fast. It’s a required building block in a strategy with a compliance-first approach.”

— Pablo Penaloza, CEO, T7X

What that access unlocks is specific: T7X can now bring on-ramp and off-ramp conversion between fiat currency and digital assets in-house, along with crypto-to-crypto transfers within user wallets, rather than depending on outside providers. It also supports distribution payments to participants in T7X’s Reg A+ offerings, consistent with the terms of those registered programs. It does not touch how those securities are issued or governed. That runs through a separate track, with T7X Equities serving as SEC-registered transfer agent under securities law, not money transmission law. The two systems work side by side, but they are not the same authorization.

For users, the practical effect of that nationwide access is fewer steps and fewer third parties, a platform that can move money directly rather than sending them elsewhere to convert currency first. But the larger significance is strategic. This licensing partnership, combined with MSB registration, is one more proof point in T7X’s broader compliance-first thesis, not the end of it.

“This milestone is one more proof point that our approach works, and we’re not done building.” Pablo Penaloza, CEO, T7X