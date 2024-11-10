Capchase and WeTransact Team to Bolster SaaS Cash Flow

WeTransact is teaming with Capchase to let its customers leverage Capchase’s capital and payment services.

The combination of WeTransact’s marketplace platform and Capchase’s financing solutions will help B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers strengthen their go-to-market strategy, Capchase said in a recent news release.

“In the current economic climate, collecting payments is an ongoing battle for all types of businesses, especially tech startups,” the release said.

“We equip SaaS companies with the financial levers to optimize their cash flow. That means SaaS companies can sell on the Microsoft Marketplace and get paid upfront using Capchase Pay, avoiding severe payment delays or time-consuming collections efforts.”

According to the release, companies in the B2B SaaS space can use Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace to access co-selling opportunities with Microsoft Cloud solutions providers and Microsoft itself.

Payment security, currency exchange, and taxes are all handled via Microsoft, the companies added, noting that the only downside of using the marketplace for startups and scale-ups is the wait to get paid.

“Marketplace payments can take time — up to 90 days in some cases. So we’re delighted to bring Capchase’s capabilities to WeTransact,” said WeTransact’s CEO, Johan Aussenac.

The partnership means that WeTransact customers will get paid upfront for subscriptions and services sold through the marketplace, using Capchase’s financing and payment solution.

The collaboration follows an earlier team-up between Capchase and Stripe, announced in September, adding Capchase’ B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) SaaS companies to Stripe’s financial infrastructure platform for businesses.

Days later, PYMNTS used the partnership to illustrate changes and challenges in the world of B2B payments.

Around the world, B2B payments are at unprecedented levels of complexity and fragmentation, that report said. Payment methods can vary between regions, industries and individual supplies. Traditional methods — paper checks, ACH transfers — are still prevalent in some sectors, while newer solutions such as digital wallets and real-time payments are becoming more popular.

“For product leaders and the other internal teams they engage with — from finance to marketing — bringing to market, or scaling internally, solutions capable of managing this complexity requires a deep understanding of both the payment technologies and the requirements of suppliers across different markets,” that report said.

As for the shape that new innovations could take, the payments sector insiders interviewed by PYMNTS for the “What’s Next In Payments: Halftime Report” series agreed that future payments changes will be centered on four trends: embedded finance, digitization, compliance and technological upgrades.