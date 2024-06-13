Esker and EY Services France Partner to Support Digital Transformation

Esker and EY Services France have teamed up to help companies manage the emergence of disruptive technologies and regulatory changes.

This collaboration brings together the capabilities of Esker, a global cloud platform and provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven process automation solutions, and EY Services France, which is part of the EY France financial audit and consulting network, the companies said in a Thursday (June 13) press release.

Their alliance comes at a time when companies are facing regulatory changes that include the French eInvoicing reform and the implementation of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), according to the release.

Because these upcoming reforms require a transformation of back-office operations, administrative processes and financial processes, companies have prioritized comprehensive eInvoicing management, the release said.

As companies prepare for this shift, Esker and EY can support both the upstream and downstream phases of their digital transformation projects, per the release.

The capabilities of Esker and EY are complementary in meeting this challenge, Emmanuelle Muller Schrapp, partner and EY-Esker alliance leader at EY Services France, said in the release.

“This business model allows us to offer businesses an integrated approach to optimizing their key financial processes while reducing both costs and risks,” Muller Schrapp said.

Emmanuel Olivier, chief operating officer at Esker, said in the release: “Given the complex challenges associated with integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI into an enterprise, in addition to meeting the stringent requirements of the CSRD and eInvoicing reforms, it is imperative to collaborate with qualified providers such as EY Services France.”

In another recently announced partnership, Deloitte and Basware said in May that they teamed up to facilitate accounts payable (AP) automation, touchless invoicing and compliance with eInvoicing regulations for global customers.

Similarly, Sovos and PwC in Belgium said in March that they joined forces to streamline the adoption of eInvoicing among businesses, adding that the partnership is set against the backdrop of increasing global regulatory mandates that require businesses to adopt eInvoicing for tax compliance purposes.

In November, Zuora and Avalara announced an expanded partnership to provide a comprehensive eInvoicing solution, making an integrated eInvoicing solution from Avalara available through Zuora.