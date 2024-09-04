J.P. Morgan and Kyriba Partner on Liquidity Management Solution

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has teamed up with Kyriba to streamline liquidity management processes, enhance the management of trading and accounting workflows, and provide real-time visibility into cash flow balances.

With this collaboration, Kyriba’s liquidity performance capabilities have been integrated with J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s short-term investment management platform, Morgan Money , the companies said in a Wednesday (Sept. 4) press release .

Customers of Morgan Money and Kyriba now have access to the new, integrated features enabled by this collaboration, effective Wednesday, according to the release.

Morgan Money is a global trading platform tailored for institutional investors and designed to offer short-term investment management solutions, the release said.

Kyriba’s connectivity-as-a-service offering leverages its network of banking partners and facilitates integrations with asset managers, providing users with direct access to trading options, per the release.

“By leveraging technology, we are simplifying the trading process for our clients and we look forward to expanding our capabilities with Kyriba,” Paul Przybylski , global head of product and Morgan Money at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, said in the release.

Edi Poloniato , global head banking channel and working capital solutions at Kyriba, said in the release that this solution will meet the growing demand from treasury teams for greater efficiency and seamless execution.

“Together with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, we are introducing our clients to a dynamic process for managing liquidity and providing a resource for them to improve their liquidity performance,” Poloniato said.

Treasury teams require an up-to-date and flexible technology strategy to leverage their data to full effect, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi collaboration, “ The Treasury Management Playbook: Technology Strategies and Best Practices .”

The report found that treasury teams can enjoy significant improvements by implementing relatively low-cost, low-effort upgrades like automatic daily reconciliation across all bank accounts and data visualization tools that leverage existing treasury and company-wide datasets.

In another collaboration announced in April, Kyriba and J.P. Morgan ’s blockchain business unit, Onyx , teamed up to streamline cross-border payments .