Bilt Adds Gopuff-Powered Home Delivery to Loyalty Program for Renters

Bilt has expanded its loyalty program for renters to include home delivery.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The company partnered with Gopuff and now offers Bilt Home Delivery in all U.S. markets where Gopuff operates, according to a Thursday (Oct. 16) press release.

This service enables Bilt Members to use the Bilt app or website to order everyday essentials like paper towels or hand soap from local merchants, pay with a linked card or by redeeming Bilt Points, and have those goods delivered in minutes, according to the release.

It also allows property managers and local merchants to send Bilt Members gifts like move-in kits, thank-you gestures or local partnership activations, per the release.

“Bilt Home Delivery turns loyalty into something you can actually touch,” Bilt Founder and CEO Ankur Jain said in the release. “We’re giving properties and neighborhood businesses a way to celebrate the people who make their communities thrive — through unique, personal gestures that arrive right at home.”

Gopuff Senior Vice President of New Business Alberto Menolascina said in the release that the combination of Gopuff’s “nationwide instant commerce network” and Bilt’s loyalty program will provide renters will value and convenience.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

“Now as consumers seek ways to stretch their dollar further, we’re leveraging Gopuff’s unique model and technology to power the delivery of affordable essentials you can pay for with your Bilt Points,” Menolascina said.

Gopuff announced in April 2024 that it was offering a new B2B offering for direct-to-consumer delivery. Dubbed Powered by Gopuff, this logistics and technology offering enables brands to offer on-demand delivery to shoppers on their D2C apps and websites in as little as 15 minutes.

“Consumers are increasingly shopping online and being served ads—now, for the first time, they have the opportunity to easily purchase [consumer packaged goods] products, and then have them in-hand in minutes,” Daniel Folkman, chief business officer at Gopuff, told PYMNTS at the time.

Bilt announced in July that it raised $250 million and expanded its loyalty program to include all housing types. Launched in 2021 to enable members to earn rewards on rent payments for apartments, the Bilt program now also includes condo homeowners association fees, student housing payments and mortgage payments.