Chargie Integrates EV Charging Stations With WEX Fleet Payment Platform

Chargie’s electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be integrated with WEX’s fleet payment platform.

This partnership aims to create an ecosystem that simplifies EV fleet operations for businesses and government agencies, the companies said in a Tuesday (Feb. 4) press release.

“The addition of our payment processing technology by syncing transaction details and RFID numbers from their charging stations streamlines the EV charging experience and empowers organizations to make smarter decisions for their operations,” Jay Collins, senior vice president and general manager, EV and mobility at WEX, said in the release.

Chargie designs, installs and supports Level 2 and Level 3 EV charging solutions for the commercial and governmental sectors, according to the release.

The integration with WEX’s fleet payment system will enable drivers to make secure, touchless payments with WEX charge cards and fleet operators to analyze reports and invoices, the release said.

The partnership of the two companies comes at a time when 80% of fleet managers plan to have EVs make up at least a quarter of their fleet by 2030 and two-thirds of these managers have low-carbon goals to be met in the same timeframe, per the release.

“We’re proud to work with WEX to take the complexity out of the process for fleet operators,” Chargie CEO Zach Jennings said in the release. “This partnership brings together reliable hardware, best-in-class software, streamlined payment processing and 24/7 support so organizations can make the switch with confidence.”

Embedded payments make B2B transactions as seamless as possible, WEX Chief Digital Officer Karen Stroup told PYMNTS in an interview posted in October.

In the fleet management sector, embedded payments facilitate cross-border transactions, manage multiple currencies, and ensure secure and timely payments, Stroup said.

“At the end of the day, … the payment or financial instrument is often a means to an end,” Stroup said, adding that “whenever there are friction points in business, that’s where you get drop off.”

WEX partnered with fuel retailer and convenience store chain RaceTrac in January to launch a new cardless payment option for truck drivers. The 10-4 by WEX mobile app enables truckers to manage their fuel expenses and get back on the road faster by paying for fuel at RaceTrac and RaceWay travel centers and extended diesel-offering stores across the U.S.

