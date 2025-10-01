PhotonPay Turns to Thredd to Bolster Card Product Capabilities

Financial infrastructure platform PhotonPay has joined forces with payments processor Thredd.

The partnership, announced Wednesday (Oct. 1), is designed to bolster the underlying issuer processing architecture of PhotonPay Card worldwide.

“This collaboration allows PhotonPay to further refine its card product capabilities—including advanced card expense controls, faster settlement routing, and tokenized payments—providing customers with a more secure, streamlined, and flexible payment experience across virtual and physical cards,” the companies said in a news release.

According to the release, PhotoPay is using Thredd’s modular technology to expand the reach of its card solutions while improving operational efficiency and making sure it is in alignment with local regulations.

Thredd’s support covers BIN management, real-time processing and integration of tokenization features like Apple Pay and Google Pay, which improves PhotonPay’s ability to deploy card services at scale throughout major global markets.

“Thredd’s technical flexibility and regional expertise have been instrumental in helping us optimize the infrastructure behind PhotonPay Card,” said Lewison Chen, PhotonPay’s founder and CEO. “We’re excited to deepen this partnership as we continue to deliver smarter global payment solutions to our customers.”

Added Thredd CEO Jim McCarthy: “PhotonPay is building a next-generation digital payments network, and Thredd is proud to support the technology layer that underpins that growth. We look forward to enabling greater product agility and faster regional expansion for PhotonPay’s card offerings.”

The partnership follows Thredd’s recent collaboration with card/payment/foreign exchange specialist OFX.

As covered here last week, OFX is extending its footprint into the U.S. and parts of the Asia Pacific region after launching in Australia, Canada and Europe.

Thredd’s “processing backbone,” compliance expertise and in-market support will allow OFX to provide physical and virtual corporate card programs with real-time spend controls, automated expense management and multi-currency capabilities.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke earlier this year with Edwin Poot, chief technology officer at Thredd, about the company’s efforts to help banks and FinTechs use agentic artificial intelligence (AI) to pioneer intelligent transaction orchestration. In this case, that means going beyond traditional automation to generate improved efficiency and customer experience.

“This shift aims to redefine how financial institutions issue and manage cards, optimize real-time decisions and combat sophisticated fraud, charting a course toward a more responsive financial ecosystem,” PYMNTS wrote.

“The journey toward this intelligent future, however, is not without its challenges, primarily centering on establishing the infrastructure to support widespread AI deployment.”