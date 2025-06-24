Thredd: Inside the Payments Overhaul Powering Faster, Smarter Transactions

Highlights
Agentic AI is transforming how cards are issued and managed by enabling the dynamic issuance of funds, management of virtual cards and optimized working capital, alongside the orchestration of payments across various geographies.
Agentic AI allows for intelligent transaction orchestration by providing a more nuanced understanding of transaction intent. This leads to smarter routing of transactions, Thredd CTO Edwin Poot tells PYMNTS.
Agentic AI can analyze historical transaction patterns to make faster and more accurate real-time decisions at the card or instrument level, without impeding the end-to-end processing flow.
