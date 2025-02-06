Trustly and Spreedly Join Forces to Expand Pay-by-Bank Usage

Open payments platform Spreedly is working with Trustly to give merchants pay-by-bank access.

The collaboration, announced Thursday (Feb. 6), gives businesses using Spreedly access to Trustly’s pay-by-bank capabilities, thus increasing Trustly’s U.S. market reach.

“Our collaboration with Spreedly represents a significant step towards a unified payments experience becoming the industry standard,” Trustly Vice President of Enterprise Growth Ross McFerrin said in a news release.

“By integrating Trustly’s pay by bank offerings with Spreedly’s orchestration platform, we’re providing merchants an all-in-one solution that allows them to choose the best payment methods to offer their customers while simplifying the complexity of payment integrations.”

According to the release, the integration of Trustly’s pay-by-bank and account authentication capabilities is designed to support merchant growth at scale while allowing for secure and compliant payment processing.

“Trustly’s proprietary bank connectors and patented risk engine, combined with Spreedly’s dynamic transaction routing, will provide merchants with reduced operational risk and improved authorization success,” the companies added.

Real-time pay by bank data and intelligent routing, the release said, will streamline the payment experience for consumers, leading to higher conversion rates.

The partnership comes during an “exciting time” to be in the open banking and pay-by-bank space, as Trustly Chief Product Officer Adam D’arcy told PYMNTS earlier this year.

As that report notes, open banking has been around for years, growing in popularity in the U.K. and Hong Kong. The U.S., however, has only just started to embrace its potential.

Pay by bank is poised to complement — and not compete with — existing payment methods such as digital wallets. D’arcy argued that wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay could someday incorporate pay-by-bank functionality, in the same way that they’ve integrated buy now, pay later (BNPL) solutions.

“It’s still very nascent, particularly in the U.S.,” he said, citing the need for standardization and broader consumer education before such integrations become widespread.

This adoption depends on dual participation by merchants and consumers. Consumer trust in Big Tech companies such as Apple could play a key role in promoting usage, D’arcy said, citing findings that American consumers often trust Apple more than their banks.