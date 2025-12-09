Verra Mobility’s New Platform Turns Cars Into Verified Payment Actors

Highlights
AutoKinex unifies mobility payments by giving each vehicle a verified digital identity, eliminating today’s fragmented toll, parking, charging, and fueling experiences.
The platform goes beyond a simple wallet, creating a scalable, compliant, multi-merchant network — launching first with Stellantis — to handle identity, authorization, and reconciliation across complex infrastructures.
Modern vehicle data enables the model, letting automakers “own the screen” and unlock new revenue through seamless, in-car commerce.
